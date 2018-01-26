First Lego Centre in Cyprus is here

There is something about Lego that just makes you want to fiddle, if not to put something together that looks like a model or the picture on the box. This is called structural block play and the first Lego Centre in Cyprus, Bricks4Kids, will give children from two to 15-years-old the chance to discover the benefits of intelligent play while having a whole lot of fun as of tomorrow.

Bricks4Kids in Limassol has three floors filled with hundreds of thousands of Lego bricks. Kids can spend hours here, together with their parents or under the supervision of qualified teachers, lost in structural block or imaginative play.

The three floors cater to the needs of different age groups. The first floor is suitable for toddlers and small kids between two and five-years-old. Here small children are introduced to the world of Lego with Duplo – the bigger version of Lego. Two large and spacious play spaces are filled with thousands of different coloured bricks, which make up the Duplo Village. Young children will have the chance to build houses, towers, castles or play with cars on the most entertaining Lego Racing Track, all in preparation for the learning and fun to come in later years.

While their minds will be fixed on playing, they will learn about shapes, numbers and colours. Parents can get involved as well, if they also want to remind themselves of all the fun they once had with Lego blocks, or they can take advantage of the drop off service. This service is only available for children over four-years-old and the cost is €9 per child for three hours.

Bricks4Kids also offers pre-school classes for children of this age. Each week children build a simple model based on the letter of the week, while practicing essential preschool skills including patterning, counting and letter recognition.

The second floor caters for older children who have already discovered that the world of Lego is one of wonder. This floor contains large tables filled with many construction bricks, a Mosaic Creator Station where kids can get inspired by hundreds of mosaic models, a MineCraft room and a Lego Friends Karaoke room. There are also Lego Racers for the best created Lego cars, a Ninjago station, 3D modeling stations, a Technic Lego station with motorised models, 3D modeling stations, and also an arts and crafts station.

The last and final floor is a Lab room, with a STEM Robotics lab where competitions and Robotics classes will take place. Here children can experiment with the latest in technology. They will incorporate the newest generation of motors, sensors and software by programming their commands directly into the intelligent bricks.

Bricks4Kids also offers after school programmes during which children explore architecture, engineering and technology concepts using Lego bricks for an hour. Students participate in four-week sessions, which focus on themes like space, inventions, famous buildings and natural disasters.

There are also parent and child classes, during which parents can bond with their children. These classes also help with a child’s overall development and social skills. You can also have your kid’s birthday party here.

If the kids love it and want to come back, keep in mind that weekdays entrance ticket price for three hours is €6 per child and the weekend prices for three hours is €7 per child.

Grand Opening of Bricks4Kids

Opening of the first Lego creativity centre in Cyprus. January 27. Spyrou Kyprianou Street 79, Limassol. 2pm-8pm. Tel: 77-770210. https://www.bricks4kidz.com.cy/