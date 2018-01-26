Foreign affairs ministry marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day

In a statement issued on Friday marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the ministry of foreign affairs condemned all manifestations of anti-Semitism, religious intolerance, xenophobia and incitement and violence against individuals and communities based on ethnic origin or religious belief, wherever they occur.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day remembers more than six million Jews killed during the second world war by the Nazi regime.

The ministry said Cyprus pays homage to their memory and expresses its solidarity with survivors of the Holocaust, admiring and celebrating the acts of courage of those who decided to take a stand even when they knew the consequences.

“It is incumbent upon the international community and upon the next generations to ensure that the atrocities of the past are not forgotten so as to prevent such heinous and indescribable crimes from reoccurring” the statement said.

The ministry also expressed its concern about the rise in anti-Semitism and said it is the collective responsibility of the international community to stand against it.

  • Guest

    According to this article, “International Holocaust Remembrance Day remembers more than six million Jews killed during the second world war by the Nazi regime.”
    It also remembers the other people that were killed. Jews were not the only victims.

  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

    “The ministry said Cyprus pays homage to their memory and expresses its solidarity with survivors of the Holocaust …..”

    It pays homage only to half the Holocaust survivors, the Jews, who have, as this article clearly demonstrates, appropriated the term for themselves. The other 6 million victims, the mentally disabled, the homosexuals, the communists, the Roma, etc. are not mentioned.

    Ironically, or should I say cynically, Israel treats the Jewish Holocaust survivors with disdain & is not even prepared to pay them a decent income to live out the last days of their lives – some of those survivors have even returned to the country of their former torturers, Germany, where they are treated with respect & are given a decent income.

    The Holocaust has become an industry, as Prof. Norman Finkelstein so aptly described it. Or as Abba Eban, former Israeli Foreign Affairs Minister, Education Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, and ambassador to the United States and to the United Nations, once said: “There is no business like Shoah business”.

    The Holocaust only has a meaning for those who really lived through it, and perhaps for some of the children of survivors. The successive Israeli governments have cynically made a scam out of it & are still abusing to manipulate the rest of the world & extort money.

    • Plasma Dawn

      You couldn’t hep it, could you? Even on such a solemn occasion like this you had to find an anti-Israeli angle to politicize and desecrate the deaths of million people, Jews and non-Jews alike.

      For your much needed information: International Holocaust Remembrance Day, is an international memorial day on 27 January commemorating the tragedy of the Holocaust that occurred during the Second World War. It commemorates the genocide that resulted in the death of an estimated 6 million Jewish people, 200,000 Romani people, 250,000 mentally and physically disabled people, and 9,000 homosexual men by the Nazi regime and its collaborators. It was designated by the UN General Assembly on 1 November 2005.

      As for your crocodile tears for the fate of some Jewish Holocaust survivors in Israel, spare us your hypocrisy before some of us have to run to the bathroom to throw up.

    • athessalonian
      • Plasma Dawn

        If it doesn’t support the anti-Israel narrative of #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^% then it must be fake news.

  • Plasma Dawn

    Photo caption: International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

    Who, when, where?

    • ROC

      Here, sometimes doing some research helps before commenting

      International Holocaust Remembrance Day
      International Holocaust Remembrance Day, is an international memorial day on 27 January commemorating the tragedy of the Holocaust that occurred during the Second World War. Wikipedia

      • Plasma Dawn

        Aren’t you smart! As a Jew I could probably teach you a thing or two about the Holocaust and the International Holocaust Remembrance Day. However, the photo caption should have mentioned the location of the commemoration shown, who those people were, and what year it was taken (since this year’s date is only tomorrow). Didn’t think of that, did you?…

        • Guest

          For someone who criticized others for politicizing the occasion you seem happy enough to engage in points-scoring.

    • athessalonian

      A google image search reveals the location to be inside the Auschwitz camp. Not sure as to when and who…

      • Plasma Dawn

        Thanks…

      • Plasma Dawn

        Thanks again for the detective work. They sure didn’t look like Jewish or Israelis with all those flags and candles.

