Foreign affairs ministry marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day

In a statement issued on Friday marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the ministry of foreign affairs condemned all manifestations of anti-Semitism, religious intolerance, xenophobia and incitement and violence against individuals and communities based on ethnic origin or religious belief, wherever they occur.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day remembers more than six million Jews killed during the second world war by the Nazi regime.

The ministry said Cyprus pays homage to their memory and expresses its solidarity with survivors of the Holocaust, admiring and celebrating the acts of courage of those who decided to take a stand even when they knew the consequences.

“It is incumbent upon the international community and upon the next generations to ensure that the atrocities of the past are not forgotten so as to prevent such heinous and indescribable crimes from reoccurring” the statement said.

The ministry also expressed its concern about the rise in anti-Semitism and said it is the collective responsibility of the international community to stand against it.