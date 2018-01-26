Municipality hires guards to patrol Pedieos park

Nicosia municipality on Friday said it has hired a private security company to periodically check the area surrounding Pedieos park because of recent assaults against women in the area.

The municipality said in a statement that security guards will patrol the park to ensure the public’s safety, and that adequate lighting around the clock will continue.

Police on Wednesday published a facial composite of the man suspected to have attacked women on the riverbed path between November and December last year.

On Monday they said they are investigating four complaints by women who said they had been assaulted, and that area is under the jurisdiction of five police stations that are examining the case.