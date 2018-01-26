Municipality hires guards to patrol Pedieos park

January 26th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 4 comments

The park along the Pedieos riverbed in Nicosia comes under the jurisdiction of five police stations

Nicosia municipality on Friday said it has hired a private security company to periodically check the area surrounding Pedieos park because of recent assaults against women in the area.

The municipality said in a statement that security guards will patrol the park to ensure the public’s safety, and that adequate lighting around the clock will continue.

Police on Wednesday published a facial composite of the man suspected to have attacked women on the riverbed path between November and December last year.

On Monday they said they are investigating four complaints by women who said they had been assaulted, and that area is under the jurisdiction of five police stations that are examining the case.

  • European Citizen

    Municipality hiring guards? What the hell? Should we disband the police and hire private guards instead everywhere? Just give this money to the police to hire and train more staff!

    • JS Gost

      4,500 why shy idiots already eat from that trough. Some of the highest numbers in the EU.

  • DrJ

    10 kms you need at least 30 guards otherwise they will be always far away from any incident in the Linear Park.

    • George Liveras

      its 20 km in total 😛

