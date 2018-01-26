New neonatal intensive care unit for Limassol

January 26th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

New neonatal intensive care unit for Limassol

Limassol General Hospital

Health Minister Giorgos Pamboridis inaugurated on Friday the neonatal intensive care unit at Limassol General Hospital.

The unit was created because of long-standing demand from Limassol and Paphos residents.

The delay in its construction, Pamboridis said, was ‘due to ridiculous disagreements’.

He added that creating another neonatal ICU was a pressing matter as the one at the Makarios hospital in Nicosia was unable to cover the constantly increasing needs.

The new unit at Limassol hospital has the capacity for up to five newborns in intensive care and 15 babies in inpatient care. It is manned by three neonatologists.

 

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close