New neonatal intensive care unit for Limassol

Health Minister Giorgos Pamboridis inaugurated on Friday the neonatal intensive care unit at Limassol General Hospital.

The unit was created because of long-standing demand from Limassol and Paphos residents.

The delay in its construction, Pamboridis said, was ‘due to ridiculous disagreements’.

He added that creating another neonatal ICU was a pressing matter as the one at the Makarios hospital in Nicosia was unable to cover the constantly increasing needs.

The new unit at Limassol hospital has the capacity for up to five newborns in intensive care and 15 babies in inpatient care. It is manned by three neonatologists.