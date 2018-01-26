News podcast: rare monk seal spotted in Paphos

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in international and local news – in audio form.
Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:
- Does the new EU plastics strategy go far enough
- Cases of measles in Cyprus prompt calls for parents to vaccinate their children
- As a rare monk seal is spotted in Paphos we discuss the threats to biodiversity in our seas
- Bulgaria’s ambassador outlines his country’s priorities for its EU presidency
