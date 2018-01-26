News podcast: rare monk seal spotted in Paphos

January 26th, 2018 Cyprus 1 comments

File photo of a young monk seal

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in international and local news – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

  • Does the new EU plastics strategy go far enough
  • Cases of measles in Cyprus prompt calls for parents to vaccinate their children
  • As a rare monk seal is spotted in Paphos we discuss the threats to biodiversity in our seas
  • Bulgaria’s ambassador outlines his country’s priorities for its EU presidency

For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/

  • Mist

    Should be at Sea Caves but they evicted them so they can build houses from millionaires.

