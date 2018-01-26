Turkish Cypriot side braces for possible tensions at Friday’s democracy march

Turkish Cypriot side braces for possible tensions at Friday’s democracy march

Afrika sign being torn down. The paper was formerly known as Avrupa (Europe)

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on Thursday warned everyone participating in the planned ‘Peace and Democracy March’ today in Nicosia to refrain from actions that could inflame the already tense atmosphere following the violent protest against Afrika daily.

“It is important for the organisers of the march, which has been announced to be in the name of peace and democracy, to act in a way that does not increase tensions.” he said.

While acknowledging the constitutional right of people to march, Akinci said the event should “be of a nature that cultivates internal peace and social unity.”

Monday’s violent protests were sparked by Afrika’s Sunday headline which likened Turkey’s Afrin operation in Syria to Ankara’s occupation of the north. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan then called on his “brothers” in north Cyprus “to give the necessary response”.

The attack has enraged public opinion in the north and has heightened tensions within society.

The leaders of all six political parties in ‘parliament’ released a joint statement saying, “for the future of our country, whatever your political views we call on all parts of society to act with caution.”

Democratic Party (DP) leader Serdar Denktash on Thursday said it would be impossible for them as a party to participate in the march after the organisers, Unions Platform, invited them to join.

Unions Platform is an organisation consisting of various labour unions and civil society groups.

Denktash said the march was “open to provocation” and found it wrong to respond to Monday’s events in such a way. “If this fighting atmosphere does not end it will work against all of us,” he said.

“There is a force that is trying to drive a wedge between us and Turkey,” Denktash added.

Following a meeting with the DP leader, Sener Elcil, a representative of the Unions Platform, said they were against violence and for peace, democracy, tolerance and human rights, adding that there were people trying to create a Turkish/Cypriot division.

Elcil said the march aims to protect democracy, institutions and societal peace. He also said it was wrong to use force to silence ideas, stressing the importance of freedom of expression.

The march is scheduled to start at 5pm and proceed along the popular Dereboyu Avenue. Around 2,900 have confirmed their attendance on the event’s Facebook page.

Monday’s protests saw flag-waving demonstrators chant slogans in slogans in support of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, against the editor of the newspaper Sener Levent and against the left-wing, pro-solution Republican Turkish Party (CTP) lawmaker Dogus Derya.

Some in the crowd threw stones and eggs at the building, breaking windows and tried to enter the newspaper, forcing those inside to barricade themselves in. Two flag-waving protesters also managed to climb on top of the ‘parliament’, while an oath-taking ceremony for newly elected lawmakers was taking place.

At one-point Akinci, who had arrived at the newspaper to calm the situation down, came under fire and was heckled and booed away by the protesters.

Most politicians complained of a ‘security weakness’ and pressed the police force to look into the matter. ‘Prime minister’ Huseyin Ozgurgun had said the judicial authorities would be taking action over the events.

  • almostbroke

    The slippery slope started when the ‘mainlanders ‘ were imported into Nt Cyprus , the sole purpose is to be a majority in the North and the T Cs put up with it . Turkey had some justification in implementing the ‘guarantee ‘ in 1974 , they should have left after 6 months and handed over to U N peacekeepers but of course had an agenda to eventually make Nt Cyprus a province of Turkey , a subtle difference with the South who long to be a province of Greece . Both Greece and Turkey should butt out of Cyprus and let the country become truly independent .

    • ROC..

      I agree to a point, I think in the last 20 years the GCs have moved away from the notion as being a province of Greece, we are quite happy being who we are with our own culture totally indipendant to anyone

  • Brasidas

    Turkish Cypriots since 1983 were islolated by the ROC in every way possible. Declaring independence was a massive error by Denktash. GCs saw an opportunity here, which made sense at the time. No matter was too small to a avoid massive Greek Cypriot lobbying to prevent any sort of engagement with the outside world. This draconian strategy over time produced the Turkification of Northern Cyprus from a relatively autonomous government with a homogeneous population of secular western oriented Turkish Cypriots to the present day where they make up roughly 50% of the population and they are completely dependent on Turkey for their existence.

    A strategy of enagement and initiatives developed to make Turkey less relevant and encourage mutual respect between TC and GC would have been more prudent in the long run. Unfortunately, only tiniest of openings remain until the ROC effectively shares the island with Turkey. Many mistakenly think that is the case now. Unfortunately, they will find out much too late of the implications of not embracing Turkish Cypriots as equals when they have the chance. The ROC hasn’t seen a Northern Cyprus with equal population as the South and with a majority of mainland Turks affiliated with AKP. They soon will.

    • ROC..

      Just this statement , blows your rant as utter BS, “turkish Cypriots since 1983 were islolated by the ROC in every way possible.

      It was not the ROC that partitioned the Island, its was not ROC that brought 1000s of illegal Anatolians into the Island, It was not the ROC that created the Isolation of the Indengenous TC.
      Its not the ROC that has caused a shift in the indengenous TC becoming the Minority in Cyprus.

      Can I suggest to you go back look at your facts then come back and comment.

  • Soho-Knights

    What is so interesting about the events taking place in the Illegally Occupied Area of Northern Cyprus is that there are no dissenting voices from the CM pundits ( paid fifth columnists and lobbyists for Erdo ) or decent TC in general. If? one was to study the history and the traditions of the religion of submission, it is easy then, to understand and accept that there is no opposition to submission. Turks deserve better than Erdogan.

    • Bobby

      The high tide and other bloggers telling us they are Turks or TCs etc etc claiming all is well Democratic etc etc etc will be missing in action…..as a Turk, like many Turks , we can only be ashamed and alarmed at the systematic cleansing of the north…..it is patently obvious with the changing names of streets etc building mosques and religious schools text books and learning material designed to turkify and pacify the TCs.

      It’s clear turkey has a stranglehold on the north

      The troops gangsters and settlers purpose is obvious

      TCs rarely speak up ….. this is a glimpse of the real tension frustration in the north ….I saw it heard it and lived it as a visitor …….

      I hope the south the EU and UN do not stand idle as they have with Turkish invasion of Syria recently.

      TCs need help

      • Soho-Knights

        Turks deserve better! Deserve freedom to choose religion or not! There will be no choice the way it is going and there will be a clash of civilisation and submission!

  • ROC..

    What happen to all the Pro Greek bashers/ defenders of the Turkey? , not here to comment? why am I not suprised.

    • Bobby

      You need to appreciation the endless brainwashing that Greeks are demons cause all problems etc etc ….then come those nasty Arminians and Jews…..it’s hard to be objective or be brave to express an alternative opinion….you are shut down fast…..the Africa paper is nothing compared to the censorship happening daily in schools ….I saw it, I heard it ….and teachers talk about it…..this is Turkeys second strategy to guarantee no unification and complete the cleansing and stealing of the north…..and the TCs are truly helpless…….even the men guarding the TCs leaders are well know to be hand picked by Ankara to keep things in line…..the U N diplomat raised that concern recently in private but went no where….it’s a private open secret many TCs talk about never in public ……..that’s the state of affairs….and would seem it has been the case for decades….just got worse….

  • Vaso

    Erdogan, Kim Jong-un & Assad! The three stooges! It is a shame that the indigenous Turkish Cypriots are being replaced slowly but surely by Erdogan’s goons and the north is turning into Erdogan’s little project of Islamification and anti Christian! I am sure no solution here in Cyprus will be possible as long as dictator Erdogan is still in power!

    • Gold51

      Bang on Vaso.!!
      The west are fast asleep.
      Turkey is no longer an allie of the west. Total disgrace Turkey still a Nato member, madness.!
      Erdogan has already told EU senior members to do one including the USA.?
      He’s aligned himself with Qatar a funder of terrorism. Erdogan himself has been funding ISIS.

      • Grant Bannister

        USA does not like Turkey but unfortunately it has a few big air bases there which are imperative to regional security. If Cyprus wanted to give Turkey a big black eye and make its land absolutely secure it should offer the USA a base here. Not to mention the massive income and prosperity this would bring. Turkey would be isolated.

    • Bobby

      There are other Erdogans waiting to continue this…..it’s been going on fir decades….a TC teacher in the north said that it had become subtle at first mid 1980s by the late 1990s no longer subtle today it’s virtually official …not to question…dissent is managed….the north is forced into being an Islamic state….children are good they are not worthy of being real Turks unless they comply……teachers have objected and lose jobs…unions try to express concern but nothing…….seems the subtle dictatorship in the north is a decade old evolution…….

  • Gold51

    TCs……OPEN YOUR EYES. !!
    IT’S ALMOST TO LATE.
    ERDOGAN DOESN’T CARE ABOUT YOU. HE WANTS YOU ALL GONE AND REPLACED WITH ANATOLIAN ILLEGAL SETTLERS WHO WILL PLAY HIS GAME.!!
    EVEN (TRNC) MEANS “TURKISH REPUBLIC”.!!…. IT’S TURKISH.!!
    NOTHING TO DO WITH TCs….
    GET “TURKISH TROOPS OUT” IF YOU WANT A REAL FUTURE..!!

  • Paralimni

    Not good up in the North at the moment, perhaps the newspaper could move south to Larnaca and print there for saftey?

    • No_Name12

      This is no longer about Africa. Its about fascism.

