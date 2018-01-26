Turkish Cypriot side braces for possible tensions at Friday’s democracy march

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on Thursday warned everyone participating in the planned ‘Peace and Democracy March’ today in Nicosia to refrain from actions that could inflame the already tense atmosphere following the violent protest against Afrika daily.

“It is important for the organisers of the march, which has been announced to be in the name of peace and democracy, to act in a way that does not increase tensions.” he said.

While acknowledging the constitutional right of people to march, Akinci said the event should “be of a nature that cultivates internal peace and social unity.”

Monday’s violent protests were sparked by Afrika’s Sunday headline which likened Turkey’s Afrin operation in Syria to Ankara’s occupation of the north. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan then called on his “brothers” in north Cyprus “to give the necessary response”.

The attack has enraged public opinion in the north and has heightened tensions within society.

The leaders of all six political parties in ‘parliament’ released a joint statement saying, “for the future of our country, whatever your political views we call on all parts of society to act with caution.”

Democratic Party (DP) leader Serdar Denktash on Thursday said it would be impossible for them as a party to participate in the march after the organisers, Unions Platform, invited them to join.

Unions Platform is an organisation consisting of various labour unions and civil society groups.

Denktash said the march was “open to provocation” and found it wrong to respond to Monday’s events in such a way. “If this fighting atmosphere does not end it will work against all of us,” he said.

“There is a force that is trying to drive a wedge between us and Turkey,” Denktash added.

Following a meeting with the DP leader, Sener Elcil, a representative of the Unions Platform, said they were against violence and for peace, democracy, tolerance and human rights, adding that there were people trying to create a Turkish/Cypriot division.

Elcil said the march aims to protect democracy, institutions and societal peace. He also said it was wrong to use force to silence ideas, stressing the importance of freedom of expression.

The march is scheduled to start at 5pm and proceed along the popular Dereboyu Avenue. Around 2,900 have confirmed their attendance on the event’s Facebook page.

Monday’s protests saw flag-waving demonstrators chant slogans in slogans in support of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, against the editor of the newspaper Sener Levent and against the left-wing, pro-solution Republican Turkish Party (CTP) lawmaker Dogus Derya.

Some in the crowd threw stones and eggs at the building, breaking windows and tried to enter the newspaper, forcing those inside to barricade themselves in. Two flag-waving protesters also managed to climb on top of the ‘parliament’, while an oath-taking ceremony for newly elected lawmakers was taking place.

At one-point Akinci, who had arrived at the newspaper to calm the situation down, came under fire and was heckled and booed away by the protesters.

Most politicians complained of a ‘security weakness’ and pressed the police force to look into the matter. ‘Prime minister’ Huseyin Ozgurgun had said the judicial authorities would be taking action over the events.