OSCE condemns Afrika attacks

The representative of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) for Freedom of the Media, Harlem Desir, condemned the recent attacks on the offices of the Turkish Cypriot daily Afrika in a press release published on Friday.

“Vandalism and violence against a newspaper is never acceptable. This is an attack on free press and freedom of speech on the island. Journalists and their important work must be protected,” the statement said.

“Attempts to intimidate journalists are inadmissible, and they should be able to work freely without fear. Ensuring safety of journalists must be a priority everywhere in the OSCE region.”