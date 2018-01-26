OSCE condemns Afrika attacks

January 26th, 2018 Cyprus 2 comments

Harlem Desir

The representative of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) for Freedom of the Media, Harlem Desir, condemned the recent attacks on the offices of the Turkish Cypriot daily Afrika in a press release published on Friday.

“Vandalism and violence against a newspaper is never acceptable. This is an attack on free press and freedom of speech on the island. Journalists and their important work must be protected,” the statement said.

“Attempts to intimidate journalists are inadmissible, and they should be able to work freely without fear. Ensuring safety of journalists must be a priority everywhere in the OSCE region.”

  • plexor

    The OSCE should have a look at the gag-law „Article 122, Cap154 of the criminal code“, introduced by the gag-law AG Costas Clerides and misused from CYs justice for suppressing politis news, which reported about the very inconvenient Loizidou-case – subservience to Russia …

    And Harlem Desir should take care, that CYs states-criminals don`t thieve documents from him and forward it routinely to Russia.

    Also important: If he believes just one of CYs states-criminals just one word, he is already faked.

  • Mist

    “Freedom of speech is a principal pillar of a free government: When this support is taken away, the constitution of a free society is dissolved,” Benjamin Franklin

