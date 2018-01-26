Peace and democracy march in north attracted 5,000 (Updated)

The rain and cold did not prevent around 5,000 people from attending a march for peace and democracy in the northern part of Nicosia on Friday, in the wake of attacks on newspaper Afrika.

The march, organised by more than 20 Turkish Cypriot trade unions, groups and organisations under the umbrella of the Unions Platform, began at around 5.30pm. It was also backed by the New Cyprus party, the United Cyprus Party and the Socialist Liberation Party.

The demonstrators set off at 5.30pm from Dereboyu Avenue and marched towards the ‘parliament’ building. The rally ended around an hour later, without any serious incidents.

To avoid any violent incidents, protesters reportedly agreed to chant slogans which will not be against Turkey, the occupation forces, or for the daily Afrika.

Demonstrators chanted ‘shoulder to shoulder against fascism’, and for solidarity, democracy and peace.

After the end of the rally, some demonstrators reportedly had a row with a group of followers of a nationalist party near the ‘parliament’ building, but it was not a serious incident.

Members of a communist group gathered outside the offices of Afrika and chanted slogans against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and called for an end of the occupation.

The march was, in part, a response to Monday’s violent protests over Afrika’s Sunday headline likening Turkey’s Afrin operation in Syria to Ankara’s occupation of the north. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called on his ‘brothers’ in north Cyprus ‘to give the necessary response’.

The attack has enraged public opinion in the north and heightened tensions within society.

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on Thursday warned everyone participating in the march to refrain from actions that could inflame the already tense atmosphere following the violent protest against Afrika.

“It is important for the organisers of the march, which has been announced to be in the name of peace and democracy, to act in a way that does not increase tensions,” he said.

The leaders of all six political parties in ‘parliament’ released a joint statement saying, “for the future of our country, whatever your political views we call on all parts of society to act with caution.”

Organisers said they were against violence and for peace, democracy, tolerance and human rights.

The march, they said, aimed to protect democracy, institutions and societal peace.

 

  • Halil Uskuri

    I can’t beleive that still there are people criticising Turkish Cypriots.
    If you really want peace and unity, stop talking start now to do same of all Turkish Cypriots did since 2004.

  • dervit1 .

    God bless the northern Cypriots.

  • Niko

    No one is making critical comments just facts. This incident is sad for the whole island when freedom disappears. The TCs and GCs would have already been united if it were not for the Turks still wanting to be able to have their troops, guarantees and control of the island. Unfortunately with the prospect of oil Turks will not let go

    • Greenpeace

      Not really. The Turkish Cypriots who are in favor of a BBF are always frustrated that the Greek Cypriot position is not serious about strong constituent states and weak federal umbrella. They feel that they are between a rock and a hard place. I am sure your Turkish Cypriot friends have explained this to you over a cup of Turkish coffee.

  • Sam

    Its funny how GC are loving all this and very Quick to make critical comments;
    Whilst GC has vetoed every proposal TC had put forward for decades which included the Anan Plan;

    Hence GC can now face Turkey Turks being the Majority of the North
    GC ignorance has bought Cyprus to where it is today,
    (I refer to the Turkish Haters/Elam Members/Eoka members and of course the bashers)
    Any none Racist GC would know what I am stating;

    • I am not a GC and I can assure you that the Erdoğan regime is viewed with contempt by most of the free world. Germans are particularly outraged that Erdoğan is using German-manufactured Leopard tanks in his genocide of Syrian Kurds. Nobody is against Turkish people or Turkish Cypriots. The world knows it is not their fault that they are misled by a corrupt leader.

      • The True Cypriot

        “genocide”???

        Look at what Russia/USA and Assad have done to Syria!!

        We don’t like Erdogan, but 600,000 Syrians and 7m refugees were not caused by Turkey and I find your ignorance of that fact startling.

        • The Syrian war was started by Barack Obama, supported by Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey. It is all about building a gas pipeline from Qatar through Saudi Arabia, Syria and Turkey into Europe. In other words, it is all about corruption and money for politicians like Erdoğan. Obama armed the “Free Syrian Army” to overthrow Assad. Unfortunately the USA and its allies lost the war after Russia, Iran and Hezbollah supported the Syrian government.

          • The True Cypriot

            So what GENOCIDE has Turkey committed?

            You defeat your own idiotic points by agreeing with me that Turkey did not kill 600,000 Syrians and create 7m refugees.

            • What about the weapons the MİT was filmed exporting from Turkey to arm ISIS? Erdoğan armed all militias fighting against Assad. Don’t give me this nonsense that Assad bombed his own civilians to suppress an uprising. Civilians who take part in uprisings, like Tahrir Square, do not have access to heavy weapons. This was an attempted coup funded by the USA.

      • Sam

        I can only suggest you made a fair comment;
        We Turks are aware of alleged corruption of Erdogan ( Fair Play) as it can not be denied;
        As for using German made Tanks, Well they were paid for and they were purchased to be used as and when;

        Lets get something cleared up between us; Turkey is not land grabbing nor are they attacking innocent people;
        Turkey is guarding there own land and protecting there boarders,

        The Americans were fully aware by setting up a YPG/PKK boarder to Turkey it will have its Consequences and will be deemed as a National Threat to the Turks;

        Turkey has been put in this position by the US Which also is there close alliance; Sounds like betrayel right?

        • USA did not betray Turkey because all the politicians were in it together for the money, especially Hillary Clinton.
          As far as land-grabbing is concerned, that is what “Afrika” accused Turkey of. I agree with the newspaper. You need to remember that “Operation Olive Branch” is not Turkey’s main incursion into Syria. “Operation Euphrates Shield” saw Turkey occupy a very large area of north east Syria, 100km x 30km. Turkish forces and their Turkmen allies are firmly embedded all along the Syria border. The attacks against Afrin and Manbij are so that Turkey occupies the entire area of Northern Syria from the Iraq border to Aleppo. “Operation Olive Branch” is part of a much larger battle plan by General Hulusi Akar and President Erdoğan to redraw the borders of Syria, drive the Kurds out of their land and steal the oil wells.

          • Sam

            I don’t agree and here is why;
            Your response seems more of a accusation together with assumptions,
            Operation Euphrates Shield Ended the “ISIL rule in Jarablus” By Turkeys Military ;This is factual and it was a Successful Operation by the Turks regardless if it was 1m Sq Km of land or 1 Km of land;
            And I think the Region was happy to see this,

            Afirka has made a accusation and they need to face the consequences of Erdogan and shut down,
            provocation is unacceptable,

            There may be Oil fields within the “Operation Olive Branch area” So far there is No evidence to support your accusation that the Turks want to feed off these fields as it has its own fields and source of supply of Oil,

            If the Syrian Government had taken control of its own territorial boarders and the Americans did not get involved we wouldn’t be having this conversation as the Turk did not want this from day 1,
            Therefore putting the entire blame on Turkey is not fair considering Turkey has over 5m Syrian refugees,

            There is no Kurdish land; It is Syrian land where the Pkk/Kurds are fighting from right now and if any one is Land Grabbing it is the PKK and the YPG with the US support;

            I can also make this statement; The 5m Syrian Refugees are happy with the Turks whom has looked after them and freed them from Terrorist and Death

            Therefore your statement carries no weight;

  • kypselian

    The cypriots in the north are now suffering the same suffering that cypriots in the south have suffered from Turkey. Turkey tried to make southerners in 1960’s and 1970’s to kneel down… and they are doing the same to cypriots of the north. god help them

    • Greenpeace

      God can be as a last resort — let’s see if we can help each other first.

    • The True Cypriot

      Go away and stop making stupid remarks.

      EOKA/ENOSIS and greek racism is what we suffered up to 1974, something you Greeks seem to have conveniently forgot.

      We certainly need no false sympathy from anyone like you.

  • Petra Dao

    erdogan will arrest the m all.

    • Greenpeace

      No he won’t

  • ROC

    This is not a democratic march when freedom of speech is basically denied

    “To avoid any violent incidents, protesters reportedly agreed to chant slogans which will not be against Turkey, the occupation forces, or for the daily Afrika.”

    • costas

      to throw stones and break into the newspaper of North Cyprus is very harsh. There must be no press freedoms. Take example of the TC online website lgcnews, at around Christmas time there chat function ceased to exist. The TC are censored 100% by Turkey or the bigger leaders of North Cyprus

      • ROC

        so true, its defeats the whole point of being democratic if your they tell you ” yes you can have your march but only under my conditions”
        this would have never been accepted in the South this does show that the Indigenous TCs are penned within the North like lambs. I bet they never envisaged this just after 74.

      • Eric

        “Take example of the TC online website lgcnews, at around Christmas time there chat function ceased to exist”.
        In Turkey, this is far worse, NOT A SINGLE news website allow for people to comment.
        So much for the freedom of speech.

    • Lukas

      Literally one of the first comments here was a correction to that mistake made by the writer. People did chant against the occupation forces, against Erdogan, against division and against Turkey’s policies. At some points everyone even sang anti occupation songs together. This was a peace and anti occupation march after all. That the writer misunderstood is that we were warned not to do anything provocative, violent or disrespectful and against saying stuff like that. Read, research, ask before making a comment just to be negative.

      • The True Cypriot

        He hates Turks and TCs – just a simple racist.

  • Cyprus

    I wish all those people the best they all deserve it, well done them . High Tide I bet your not amongst these lovely people .

  • Lukas

    ‘To avoid any violent incidents, protesters reportedly agreed to chant slogans which will not be against Turkey, the occupation forces, or for the daily Afrika.’

    Correction: People did chant against the occupation forces, against Erdogan, against division and against Turkey’s policies. This was a peace and anti occupation march afterall. We were warned not to do anything provocative, violent or disrespectful and against saying stuff like that.

  • Evergreen

    Sounds positive.

  • costas

    who are the TC blaming now? this was an attack on freedoms by Turkish forces and the thug brigade in the North

    • Altay

      What do you mean? 65% of us voted YES! for a resolution, for an agreement that was seen “fair” by both communities’ leaders, it was to send the armies back home, to save the future of TC community on the island (or at least to give it a chance to survive a few more generations), to give a second chance to unified Cyprus and instead.. All our hopes were destroyed by an overwhelming 75% OXI. Now I’m begging you, please don’t complain, don’t be ridiculous! We are suffering way more than you, most of the settlers today are here because of your choice. Soon there will be no TC community or anyone that can understand you on the opposite side of the green line. Good job “Cypriots”.

      • costas

        the Turkish are the people in the wrong, you think the GC stopped the Afrika newspaper. Your own brothers in Turkey did that.

        • Ali Ozdinc

          No faschists are our brothers. .Don’t forget they are here because of your stupid coup.We voted yes for peace ..By voting NO soon you will not find any T/C here instead 70 million as your neighbours.Good luck to you.

          • The True Cypriot

            Exactly my points.

            They hate Turks

      • kypselian

        guys Altay is right about the situation of the TCs. In a few generations there will be no more TCs but Turks. However we are not completely responsible because there are people from within the TC community who invited the turks and who keeps supporting their occupation

        • The True Cypriot

          Yes we prefer anything to living under Greeks who murdered many of us whilst EOKA tried to delete us from our own country.

          You hate TCs and we know exactly what you stand for.

