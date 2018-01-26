Prosecutors drop waste management charges

January 26th, 2018

Prosecutors drop waste management charges

Prosecutors on Friday dropped charges against a civil servant who had been implicated in a waste management scandal, which also involved senior local authority officials.

During a hearing before the Nicosia Criminal Court, the state prosecutor informed the judges that a prosecution witness, currently in jail for a related offence, had decided not to testify, and his testimony was the only one that could substantiate the charges against Stelios Papadopoulos, the accused.

The witness was Eftihios Malikkides, the former head of the Paphos sewerage board who had been jailed for six years over a similar case in Paphos.

He was also a defendant in the current corruption case relating to waste management operations in Paphos and Larnaca but admitted the charges and got 15 months jail time.

As operator of two landfills – one at Marathounda, Paphos, the other at Koshi – a company, Helector, is alleged to have overcharged municipalities – and ultimately the taxpayer – by reporting higher waste volumes, while public officials looked the other way in return for skimming off the top.

The former mayors of Paphos and Larnaca, Savvas Vergas and Andreas Louroudjiatis, were among 16 individuals and companies indicted in connection with the alleged scam.

Vergas and several others have pleaded guilty and were given custodial and suspended sentences.

Vergas had been jailed for six years for his role in the Paphos scandal and got two more after pleading guilty in this trial.

  • plexor

    The waste management case shows the typical burnt-in “deceiving for thieving”-mentality with the obligatory doing common cause and conspiracy. And the states-criminals & Co cover each other, at least Malikkides covered Papadopoulos, whos charges got dropped. In return, Papadopoulos has to bring cake and a bottle of wine into the prison to Malikkides and later on some of the stolen money into the hands of the silently witness Malikkides.

  • Eye on Cyprus

    So . . . which case has been ‘dropped’? Is it the one for which he got six years; or is it the one for which he got 15 months? Perhaps both!

    • almostbroke

      The old ‘shell game ‘ which one is the pea under ?

    • Peter G

      Neither one. Those two sentences (not “cases”) were imposed against non-cooperating witness Evtihios Malikkides. Since Mr. Malikkides is the only one who can corroborate the charges against defendant Stelios Papadopoulos and Malikkides refuses to testify, the charges (“case”) against Papadopoulos were dropped.

      CM should remove the space between

      “The witness was Eftihios Malikkides, the former head of the Paphos
      sewerage board who had been jailed for six years over a similar case in
      Paphos.” and

      “He was also a defendant in the current corruption case relating to
      waste management operations in Paphos and Larnaca but admitted the
      charges and got 15 months jail time.”

      and make it one paragraph

      The witness was Eftihios Malikkides, the former head of the Paphos
      sewerage board who had been jailed for six years over a similar case in
      Paphos. He was also a defendant in the current corruption case relating to
      waste management operations in Paphos and Larnaca but admitted the
      charges and got 15 months jail time.”

      That way all ambiguity as to who the “He” is in the second sentence will removed causing less confusion to those prone to it.

      • Eye on Cyprus

        I see. Stelios Papadopoulos is the “civil servant who had been implicated in a waste management scandal”: while Eftihios Malikkides continues his sentences and withholds cooperation; causing the prosecution of Stelios Papadopoulos to collapse. Well done, well explained. Thanks.

