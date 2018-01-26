Taming stage fright

For all performers out there, whether that be on stage, in front of an audience at a conference or in front of students, Peace by Praxis in Nicosia presents the perfect way to eliminate physical and psychological tension that is built-up before and during a performance.

This tension can be relieved through the Alexander technique. Qualified teacher of this technique Liana Thrassou will explain how it empowers performers to become aware of the physical habits that impede performance and to transform those habits, thus improving breathing coordination, vocal production and concentration, managing stage fright and freeing up spontaneity to perform more freely and expressively while putting less stress and strain on their bodies. The Alexander Technique is fundamental to the training of actors, musicians and dancers, and it is an integral part of the curriculum of performing arts schools, universities, and conservatories in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Thrassou, who will lead the first workshop in Greek at 10am until 1pm and the second one in English from 5pm until 8pm, is certified by the Society of Teachers of the Alexander Technique (STAT), the world’s oldest and largest professional body of Alexander Technique Teachers. She completed the three-year full-time teacher training course at The Constructive Teaching Centre in London and has been teaching in Cyprus since 2012.

Alexander Techniques Workshops

Workshops by Liana Thrassou. January 29. Peace by Praxis, 2nd Floor, 130 Athalassas Avenue, Strovolos, Nicosia. 10am-1pm in Greek and 5pm-8pm in English. €25. Tel: 99-550240