Teacher arrested after brutality claims (Updated)

Paphos police arrested on Friday the teacher who allegedly assaulted four high-school pupils.

The pupils complained on Thursday that the man assaulted them during their physical education class on the same day.

According to police press officer, Michalis Michael, the man was arrested a bit before eight o’clock on Friday morning and was brought in for questioning.

“We have interrogated the suspect and he still remains in custody for further examination,” he said.

Regarding the teenagers he confirmed that two of the pupils were not injured and only one had bruises. The fourth pupil still remains in the hospital after experiencing dizziness.

Police will also question staff and students at the school and, depending on the results, a disciplinary investigation will be launched.