Teacher arrested after brutality claims (Updated)

January 26th, 2018 Cyprus 3 comments

Teacher arrested after brutality claims (Updated)

Paphos police arrested on Friday the teacher who allegedly assaulted four high-school pupils.

The pupils complained on Thursday that the man assaulted them during their physical education class on the same day.

According to police press officer, Michalis Michael, the man was arrested a bit before eight o’clock on Friday morning and was brought in for questioning.

“We have interrogated the suspect and he still remains in custody for further examination,” he said.

Regarding the teenagers he confirmed that two of the pupils were not injured and only one had bruises. The fourth pupil still remains in the hospital after experiencing dizziness.

Police will also question staff and students at the school and, depending on the results, a disciplinary investigation will be launched.

 

Print Friendly
  • almostbroke

    What’s with this ‘disciplinary ‘ investigation ? If it’s an assault it’s a criminal matter ! If it’s being reduced to a ‘discipline ‘ matter , the Police have no further business ‘investigating ‘ , as the teachers unions run the show in Cyprus they will decide !

  • Bob Ellis

    Surely by letting a pedophile teacher off a message was sent, teachers here can literally get away with anything.

    • Jack

      yes of course , why is he hiding , surely hes not afraid of the police there lawless , maybe hes scared of the kids parents though .

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close