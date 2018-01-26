UK defence minister says Russia looking to cause thousands of deaths in Britain

January 26th, 2018 Britain, FRONT PAGE, Russia, World 12 comments

UK defence minister says Russia looking to cause thousands of deaths in Britain

UK's defense minister questioned why Russia would be looking and photographing power stations in the UK

Britain’s defence minister warned that Russia was looking to damage the British economy by attacking its infrastructure, a move he said could cause “thousands and thousands and thousands of deaths”, The Telegraph newspaper reported.

Relations between Russia and Britain are strained. Prime Minister Theresa May last year accused Moscow of military aggression and in December, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said there was evidence showing Russian meddling in Western elections.

Britain has also scrambled jets in recent months to intercept Russian jets near the United Kingdom’s airspace.

“The plan for the Russians won’t be for landing craft to appear in the South Bay in Scarborough, and off Brighton Beach,” defence minister Gavin Williamson, tipped as a possible successor to May, was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

“What they are looking at doing is they are going to be thinking ‘How can we just cause so much pain to Britain?’. Damage its economy, rip its infrastructure apart, actually cause thousands and thousands and thousands of deaths, but actually have an element of creating total chaos within the country.”

The Kremlin, which under Vladimir Putin has clawed back some of the global influence lost when the Soviet Union collapsed, has denied meddling in elections in the West. It says anti-Russian hysteria is sweeping through the United States and Europe.

Williamson said Russia was looking at ways to attack Britain.

“Why would they keep photographing and looking at power stations, why are they looking at the interconnectors that bring so much electricity and so much energy into our country,” he was quoted as saying.

“If you could imagine the domestic and industrial chaos that this would actually cause. What they would do is cause the chaos and then step back.”

“This is the real threat that I believe the country is facing at the moment,” he said.

Print Friendly
  • Muffin the Mule

    Brexit’s doing the job…..😁

  • Michalis Michael

    wow….. what a load of total crap. high level scaremongering right there

    • Pc

      You may want to read the main article in this week’s The Economist. Something’s brewing.

  • Gold51

    If any of this is true and not just scaremongering from Britain’s defence minister for more investment into defence…
    It tells me that Russia is more concerned about British defence than the whole EU.?
    Time for EU members to start RESPECTING THE UK and stop allowing Barnier and Co causing problems for the UK over Brexit.!
    If Russia does start causing problems To EU members, most will look towards the UK for help and not from ….Mr Barnier and Co.

  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

    Russia hysteria has hit the UK too, all the way to the highest levels to an extent that government leaders have become delirious.

    • Plasma Dawn

      Is there anything you know about the Russian intervention or lack thereof that the UK government doesn’t?

  • John Henry

    In our next class we’ll learn how to assure Defence spending is not cut using any means possible.

  • Joe Smith

    I think Britain’s defence minister has seriously lost the plot. Britain should look at the real problems she faces, rather than the boogey man russia

  • sweet_hooligan

    “thousands and thousands and thousands of deaths”

    Thats a bigly amount of deaths!

  • almostbroke

    Once a KGB man always a KG B man and all the ‘dirty tricks ‘ he picked up while under the Communists . He is still a Communist but with a ‘Capitalist ‘ heart and has accumulated riches beyond his wildest dreams .

    • sweet_hooligan

      You have an IQ of a drunk child.

      • almostbroke

        A fair bit higher than yours !

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close