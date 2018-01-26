Our View: Parties don’t dare address state pension inequalities

ALL THE PARTIES welcomed the Council of Ministers’ decision for the introduction of a pension for widowers. A few days before presidential elections, no politician was going to question the decision. In fact, some parties criticised the government for taking so long to prepare the bill – it still has to be approved by the legislature but that is a formality – that will, according to the deputy government spokesman, “correct a long-term injustice and an inequality.”

It was an inequality that only women were paid a widow’s pension when their husband passed away, but there are plenty of other inequalities in the state pension scheme that neither the government nor the parties would dare tackle. For instance, the issue of multiple pensions for state officials remains, as does the payment of pensions to people employed by the state in different posts. There have been court decisions overturning the legislature’s attempts to end these practices, ruling relevant laws unconstitutional, and no new efforts to were made, subsequently, to correct these long-term injustices.

Rationalising the state pension scheme has never been a priority for the political parties and much less so during election time, when candidates are promising to double the lowest pensions and the government is announcing pensions for specific groups. On Wednesday the Council of ministers also announced that all men that were forced to serve more than the regulation 26 months in the National Guard in 1974 – some served a total of more than three years – would receive a supplementary allowance of about €100 a month.

Nobody has the desire to discuss the real issues surrounding state pensions, such as the excessively high payments to public employees, many of whom receive three to four times the average monthly wage. We do not need an actuary to tell us that a system which pays pensioners significantly more than its workers cannot survive for too long. This practice runs counter to economic logic – it is unheard of for a large proportion of pensioners that contribute nothing to the economy to be paid three or four times more than those who work every day – and is socially unjust.

Even small things that could be corrected are ignored. For instance, when a retired public employee dies, his wife carries on receiving his full pension. This is an extravagance no state can afford and should be tackled. Logically, only half the pension should be paid to the spouse after the main beneficiary passes away, instead of the state being obliged to carry on paying the full pension for another 20 or 30 years. There are countless such issues that need to be addressed, but such decisions would be unpopular so the politicians steer clear of them.

The strange thing is that pensions are one of the biggest problems facing all European countries. In Cyprus not only do we pretend everything is hunky dory, but we are constantly finding reasons to increase pensions. We will start worrying about pension payments when it will be too late.