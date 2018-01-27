Become a Spartan at the Legion Run

Instead of sitting on the sofa each night and watching the new series of the Greek survivor, commenting on how the contestants can do better during the obstacle challenges, why not get in the game of getting muddy, sweaty and a little achy, at this year’s Legion Run?

This year the event, which will be held on April 14, will enable thousands of men and women to test their limits, as well as their team performance and endurance, while overcoming a number of obstacles. These obstacles of mud, fire, ice and barbed wire will be set over a five km course.

The Legion run is not a contest, but a challenge to overcome with team spirit and a common goal to reach the end. On a personal level, it is a great chance to push your boundaries, but to jump over these boundaries you will need team work as the run is designed to enhance team work and fellowship. There are no losers here, only winners.

Because team work is the name of the game, local companies have the opportunity to offer their employees this unique way to build and improve their spirit of teamwork. There are customised corporate packages offered to local companies that want to get their employees involved.

If you want to take part, but you are not part of a team, don’t worry. You can buy an individual ticket and take part with thousands of other people who will surely help you get over an obstacle when needed. You may enter the run alone, but with this team spirit in the air, you won’t be leaving alone.

And if you are not fit, don’t worry about that either. You just have to be over 18 to participate and go to the Legion Run’s official website http://legionrun.com/ to register for the big day.

Registration fee includes participation, a free beer and an exclusive ‘I Am Legion’ t-shirt. Also included are showers and drinking water along the obstacle course. The sooner you buy the tickets, the better the price, so get clicking away.

If you don’t want to participate but want to go along to the Legion Run to show your support, you can do so free of charge. Make sure you take lots of pictures of your muddy friends, so they share the memories with other until next time.

Legion Run

Five Km run with obstacles. April 14. Place: TBA. €60-25. http://legionrun.com/