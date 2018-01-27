The Fork Food revolution continues

This year we do not have to wait until the summer to get our hands on some of the best street food in the country as the Fork Food Market will be with us again in February.

The market’s fifth year of operation will begin on Friday at the indoor market of the Old Town Hall in Nicosia. As usual, food will be served from 7pm until 11pm, while the bar and music will go on until 12am.

The space will have heaters (and some workshops as it is still semi-occupied by the Pop-up Team) and mulled wine will be on offer to keep us warm and cozy.

The organisers behind the event will collaborate with more vendors this year, which means more variety, aromas and tastes. Some of these vendors include Aglio, Olio e Peperoncino by Lucia Grasso serving you their amazing pizzas, authentic German bratwurst sausages by George, Food Garden who offer a tasty vegetarian-vegan-raw menu, The Munchables with their buttermilk chicken burger and Two little chefs with their Greek tastes.

Fork Food Festival

Street food market. February 2. Market of Old Town Hall, Nicosia. 7pm-11pm with bar open until 12am. Tel: 99-567591