International media will cover elections

International media outlets, including media from Turkey and also the Turkish Cypriot community, have expressed their interest in covering the presidential elections that will take place on Sunday.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, media organisations from European and Arab countries will cover the elections.

As regards Turkish and Turkish Cypriot media, between 10 and 15 journalists are expected to cover the main presidential candidates as they cast their votes, in addition to any statements they may make. The national public broadcaster of Turkey, TRT, and Anadolu News Agency, have also expressed interest in covering Sunday’s elections.

The Press and Information Office (PIO) will operate as the press centre and the office of the chief returning officer during the elections, to help local and foreign media representatives.

The chief returning officer will make statements to the press at the PIO press centre, where the official announcements of the central election service of the ministry of the interior will also be issued.

According to Chief Returning Officer Kypros Kyprianou, all is set for the presidential elections.

“We assure you that everything is ready for the January 28 elections and if necessary for a runoff on February 4,” he said.

Provided everything runs smoothly, first results are expected to be announced at around 6.30pm local time (16.30 GMT) while final results are expected two hours later.

Around 1,000 unemployed graduates will be employed to work at the polling stations. On the day of the elections, a total of 7,500 officials and police officers will be expected to cover all stages of the elections.

A total of 550,876 people will be able to vote at the elections, including 283 enclaved (Greek Cypriots living in the occupied areas in the north) and 11,683 who will vote abroad in 38 polling stations in 15 countries. The total cost of the elections is around €4.5 million.