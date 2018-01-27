International media will cover elections

January 27th, 2018

International media outlets, including media from Turkey and also the Turkish Cypriot community, have expressed their interest in covering the presidential elections that will take place on Sunday.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, media organisations from European and Arab countries will cover the elections.

As regards Turkish and Turkish Cypriot media, between 10 and 15 journalists are expected to cover the main presidential candidates as they cast their votes, in addition to any statements they may make.  The national public broadcaster of Turkey, TRT, and Anadolu News Agency, have also expressed interest in covering Sunday’s elections.

The Press and Information Office (PIO) will operate as the press centre and the office of the chief returning officer during the elections, to help local and foreign media representatives.
The chief returning officer will make statements to the press at the PIO press centre, where the official announcements of the central election service of the ministry of the interior will also be issued.

According to Chief Returning Officer Kypros Kyprianou, all is set for the presidential elections.

“We assure you that everything is ready for the January 28 elections and if necessary for a runoff on February 4,” he said.

Provided everything runs smoothly, first results are expected to be announced at around 6.30pm local time (16.30 GMT) while final results are expected two hours later.

Around 1,000 unemployed graduates will be employed to work at the polling stations. On the day of the elections, a total of 7,500 officials and police officers will be expected to cover all stages of the elections.

A total of 550,876 people will be able to vote at the elections, including 283 enclaved (Greek Cypriots living in the occupied areas in the north) and 11,683 who will vote abroad in 38 polling stations in 15 countries. The total cost of the elections is around €4.5 million.

 

  • plexor

    International media will cover elections

    If the journalists believe just one of the candidates just one word, they are already faked. One have to take really care, as the dishonest Cypriot politicians tent to lie to foreigners even more, as they feel more save, not to get detected as thieves and hypocrites with burnt-in “deceiving for thieving”-mentality.

    Cyprus is a criminal state and does not want to be a well-reputated finacial centre, just giving the seem to be reputable on glossy brochures, to win trust and be able, to misuse this stolen trust and then thieve once more from foreigners. The helping hands are banks/accountants/lawyers, who are states-protected to feel free in deceiving for thieving from foreigners – the stolen corporate tax for the state and the thieved rest for the army of pharisee banks/accountants/lawyers. The deceiving begins at bank account opening, where bank and company service providers do common and conspiracy against foreign customers – at the BoC foreigners get charged with a 50 times higher maintenance fee compared to Cypriots and this for an even worse account. To uphold the frauds as long as possible, foreigners face an attrition- and bullying system, which could be constructed from psychopathic troublemakers and with which the BoC steals in addition a lots of time and energy from complaining foreigners. If one complain because of each infringement, discrimination and theft, one have a full-time job. Anastasiadis makes the catchpenny programmes, tailor-made to deceive and thieve from foreigners. And of course, the Cypriots take also the EU as victims and routinely pass on EU documents to Russia – misuse of all and everything.

    The journalist can ask Anastasiadis, whether he has lost any money at the haircut 2013. I never heard anything, that he lost be himself anything. He even helped his relatives to bring money in save heavens before he let do the haircut. Thieving from the accounts of others, the feeblest form of thieving a state can do, seems to be a special of Anastasiadis & Co – just doing a decret and then thieve respectively doing self-service and even being proud on it.

  • joeseph lastik

    And the communist party wins !

  • Douglas

    World news in a one horse race 🙂

