Man arrested for possessing stolen property

Police in Limassol arrested a 51-year-old man on Friday night after finding a bag full of what appeared to be stolen property in his possession.

Officers detained the man at around 11pm after receiving a call about someone moving suspiciously in the area.

A police patrol located him and a search of a plastic bag in his possession found a video camera, a wooden box with six silver cups and two external hard drives.

Police said the suspect could not provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the items and was placed under arrest on the spot.

Investigators determined that the camera and the cups belonged to a 39-year-old woman, who identified the property, stolen from her home in Limassol.

The two drives had been stolen from the offices of a company, directed by the same woman, located next to her house.