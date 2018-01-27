Ronaldo ‘still handsome’ after face injury

January 27th, 2018 European football, Sport 2 comments

Cristiano Ronaldo examined his bloodied face on the mobile phone of a Real Madrid doctor

Cristiano Ronaldo says he is “still handsome” after his face was left covered in blood from being kicked in the face against Deportivo La Coruna last week and declared he wants to remain at Real Madrid despite reports that he is unhappy in Spain.

The image-conscious Portuguese was seen checking his blood-drenched face on the mobile phone of a club doctor as he left the pitch injured last Sunday following the clash and he required three stitches above the eye.

“Players often hit me in games because they have to stop me but this time I wasn’t so lucky,” Ronaldo said in an interview with Chinese social network Dongqiudi.

“Now I feel better, I am still happy, I am still handsome and my vision is as clear as before so there’s no problem.”

Ronaldo is in the midst of his worst domestic run of form since joining Real from Manchester United in 2009 for a then world record fee of 80 million pounds, with only six league goals to his name, although he is top scorer in the Champions League.

Real are also enduring a dramatic fall from grace after sweeping to the Champions League and La Liga titles last season and they are currently 19 points adrift of league leaders Barcelona and on Wednesday were dumped out of the King’s Cup by Leganes.

Ronaldo, however, believes they can still salvage their season by winning the Champions League, with a mouth-watering last 16 tie with Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain awaiting them next month.

“As this is Real Madrid, the fans, coaches and players are very, very disappointed with our current position but it’s still early,” he added.

“Perhaps at the end of the season we’ll win the Champions League and then people will say ‘What an incredible season.'”

The five-times Ballon d’Or winner also said he wished to remain at Real for many years, despite reports in the Spanish media claiming he is in dispute with club president Florentino Perez over the unfulfilled promise of a new contract.

“Of course I love living here, I’ve lived here since 2009 and I love the climate and the people,” he said.

“Spain is a great country and of course I want to stay here, I love this club.”

  almostbroke

    A narcissist little ‘chocolate drop ‘, jeezus ! Looking at himself on a phone , he only got three lousy stitches over his eye , a double keg break like Seamus Coleman , that’s an injury . he is playing football and has made lots of money for that profession , it’s an occupational hazard !

    Neroli

      I would like to see him in a rugby match!

