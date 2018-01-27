Our View: A reckless way to deal with a serious matter

Presidential candidate Nikolas Papadopoulos had a point when he described President Anastasiades’ comments about the Cooperative Central Bank (CCB), in an interview shown by Alpha TV on Thursday, as ‘irresponsible’. Anastasiades used an issue that required very careful handling as an excuse to have a dig at one of his opponents, while completely ignoring the broader consequences of his comments, which gave momentum to the spread of rumours about the financial state of the CCB rather than reassuring its depositors.

Interviewers brought up the rumours regarding the CCB, which had allegedly caused panic among depositors, and asked the president whether there was electoral expediency behind them. He responded affirmatively, saying he was ‘really saddened’ and implied that this was the work of a rival candidate’s election staff, which was disingenuous.

“Indeed, a specific advisor of the candidate sent letters to the (provident) funds of two semi-governmental organisations calling on them to transfer the deposits of workers’ funds,” he said.

It was stretching it to suggest this was electoral expediency by a rival’s campaign staff – he named Nikolas Papadopoulos in an interview on Trito on Friday morning – because a member of the staff who works as a financial advisor, allegedly, gave this advice to his customers. In fact, the Papadopoulos advisor at the centre of the accusations denied he had given any such advice. In effect, it was Anastasiades who used the matter for electoral expediency, saying if a candidate ‘has hesitation over protecting the best interests of the state and citizens, how will he serve them the next day if the aim is simply to take the (presidential) chair’.

It was a cheap shot, with the president doing exactly what he accused Papadopoulos of doing. His subsequent attempt to reassure viewers of the CCB’s financial health, by mentioning its capital robustness and claiming its insured deposits were safe, could only have raised more suspicions. Of the €11.5 billion in deposits, he said, €10 billion belonged to people with deposits below €100,000, as if this comment was helpful.

Anastasiades could have closed the matter in the interview, by saying the rumours were complete nonsense, instead of taking the moral high ground in order to have a dig at the Papadopoulos camp and making the CCB the big news story of the day. This is how bank runs are triggered.

That there are rumours about the big problems facing the CCB is no secret, but these did not surface in the last few weeks as part of the election campaign. They have been circulating for some time now, and were given a boost by the resignation of the chairman last year. The government should have had a communications strategy for dealing with the spread of these rumours that are undermining the CCB, but has done nothing in this respect. And the problem will not go away, nor will depositors be reassured because Anastasiades accused Papadopoulos of exploiting the matter for election purposes. The president chose a very reckless way to deal with a very serious matter.

  • Disenchanted

    Indeed, Our View is spot on today. Anastasiades hasn’t learnt anything five years in office and those who think he is the one who saved Cyprus better think again.

  • John Henry

    Skip all this as its electioneering. Slick Nic did the best he could with what the Village Idiot left behind but his burning the village in order to save it could only have been justified had a new village been built, rather then the old village be re-built. Paying monthly civil servant pensions which consist of larger amounts then the salary paid when those pensioners actually worked is leading this artificial economy right back to 2013. What I am getting at is; if Nic walked away today he’d at least be remembered for helping to temporarily ward of the worse case but his re-election married with his continued cuddling of the Union backed civil servants will serve to assure he’s remembered for finally destroying the country entirely because without drastic changes to the civil servant welfare system there is no other way this ends.

    • Kevin Ingham

      I seriously doubt the political will to chase up the current batch of defaulters actually exists with any Cypriot political figure or party, but until such time as the government passes insolvency laws that might enable the banks to effectively chase up NPL’s then it remains the governments fault .

      No point blaming the old administration when the new one is unwilling to do what it takes to sort out the complete and utter mess the banks remain in (although sorting that mess out will be something of a financial bloodbath)

      Anastasiades is indeed taking Cyprus down the same old road that led to disaster last time round, (and history has a habit of repeating itself)

    • Disenchanted

      Nonsense. Nick has huge responsibility for the banking crisis, in fact it’s his law firm that was the facilitator of Russian money flows into Cyprus. DYSI, his political party, supported the bankers and the reckless supervision by Orphanides. Europe and the IMF saved Cyprus, thank god they put a pistol on his head. Analyse and look at the real facts, not the political propaganda.

  • almostbroke

    Nic and Baby have their assets well moved to safer paces . They can afford to play politics , take cheap shots at each other , all of course ‘playing to the gallery ‘ in The hope of soaking up the last few votes . Easy done with taxpayers money , while their own fortunes are lying comfortably in some overseas facility !

  • Evergreen

    Last two paragraphs are simply beautiful. So true.

  • plexor

    Anastasiadis is a dishonest man, a typical CY-pharisee-lawyer with “deceiving for thieving”-mentatlity and who has faked others his whole life. Fresh elected, he is able, to do a next haircut. And also the Co-op-bank is a fake-bank, from which one cannot any truth.

    Before his election 2013, he promised not to make a haircut, so that people left their money at the bank accounts. After his election, he tried first to make a haircut with taking 6.5 % from all, also below 100 000 €, to rescue money of his RU-customers, mostly oligarchs. Later on, in the meantime twice expensive, he made the haircut at deposites above 100 000 €. To his RU-customers, he made presents, like passports.

    Later on, in yers 2015 – the BoC was still in trouble, as the RU-oligarchs, who got shareholders did not understand anything from banks, he allowed US-billionaire Wilbur Ross, an US-investor and vice-president of the BoC and the RU-oligarchs, to defraud foreign customers. At 01.02.2015, the BoC increased massively the fees, just against foreigners and without announcement, so that foreigners could not leave the bank and avoid the iincrease fees, mostly billionaire-price-gouging fees, rounded to full hundreds of €s. The fees are invalid and since 01.02.2015, the BoC thieves with this invalid fees, embeded in the commissions & charges, to give it the seem of legitimacy. Concerning complaints, the BoC indicates notorious repeatedly to the commissions & charges in effect, to push the burden of proofs into the hands of the defrauded foreign customers. The BoC is states-protected respectively president-protected, who has to cover by himself his involvement. And of course, it was good for his law firm to fake smaller foreign customers in favor of his rich RU-customers and friends and to be subservient to US-fake-billionaire and thief Wilbur Ross.

    Ross, in the meantime, US-secretary of commerce, is named from the EU, to have done insider trading with his shares at the bank of Ireland, accused in several cases to have failed to disclose fees and accussed to have stolen with invalid fees with his investment firm – fees higher than the administrated amount of money.

    The Bank of Cyprus is in my opinion in addition states-protected by the gag-law-AG Costas Clerides and by the CBC (governor Christally Georghadji). The AG, who does not get taken serious from his employees, as he tolerates nepotism, ignores strictly criminal complaints against the BoC and Anastasiadis, the same happens with complaints at the CBC. In my opinion, Wilbus Ross, the RU/US-billionaire supported Josef Ackermann, BoCs-RU-oligarchs/Anastasiadis friends, the CBC and Anastasiadis have done common cause and conspiracy against foreign BoC-customers and have to cover this cecret under all circumstances. Until today, Anastasiadis pulls the ties in the BoC via his friends/customers.

    I just say, what can be expected, in a the case of a haircut at the Co-op-bank. They will thieve the money and nobody was it, all will help together and come along with feeble excuses. Especially foreigner have to take care, as foreigners are taken as victims from CYs “elite” and get discriminated. I recommend especially foreigners to bring their money out of the Co-op bank. This bank is in my opinion fraudulent working and has a 200 € account closure fee, just for foreigners. If the Co-op made the same fraud like the BoC with not-announcing fees, the account-closure fee and all other not-announced fees, before it came into effect, are invalid.

  • Bernard Smart

    It is widely known that all of the banks have massive NPL’s against assets that are in negative equity.
    They are never going to get back the asset value recorded in their balance sheets hence the massive provisions the banks are making.
    The co op don’t have sufficient (any) profit to make provisions from and their NPL’s are of the worst kind (extensive personal debt).
    The co op bank may need to be given away in order to survive and even then who knows!

  • clergham

    The company would be in rude health if all the NPLs and GUARANTORS were threatened with bankruptcy

    But far better to let depositors and taxpayers take the flak

  • mongasz

    rumors and advice to stay away from the coop bank have been going on for the last 2 years….
    Hik hik Nik must have been in on his second bottle of the day!

  • Mommy-O

    I see snother haircut coming…..hence the comment about under 100,000.00 deposits.

  • Gui Jun An

    Government policy is to rid itself of the Co-op through privatization in an attempt to recoup 3/4 of government loan then close it down.

    • European Citizen

      Scam.

    • cyprus observer

      Where did you get that from?

      • Copernicus

        When a government owned bank is privatised it is sold and when 3/4 is to be recouped it must sell majority stake (if ever it will recoup 3/4 of €1.7bln or even less). Who would buy a bank when the government controls the majority and pay handsomely for this? So if a new buyer controls the majority how can the government close it down? Can you rad the comment above otherwise?

    • Copernicus

      Can you please explain how the government will close down a bank that is has sold and lost the majority control i.e. 3/4 of the total shares? The new owners will decide and not the government. And who in his right mind will buy a bank and close it down? You should think twice before you write such nonsensical things.

      • Gui Jun An

        Shareholders won’t decide once Co-op becomes a PLC and their shares become worthless. The market decides and the Co-op will eventually cease to exist. Shareholders will lose all and government a quarter of what it would have lost if the Co-op is kept afloat by the taxpayer.

