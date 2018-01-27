Our View: A reckless way to deal with a serious matter

Presidential candidate Nikolas Papadopoulos had a point when he described President Anastasiades’ comments about the Cooperative Central Bank (CCB), in an interview shown by Alpha TV on Thursday, as ‘irresponsible’. Anastasiades used an issue that required very careful handling as an excuse to have a dig at one of his opponents, while completely ignoring the broader consequences of his comments, which gave momentum to the spread of rumours about the financial state of the CCB rather than reassuring its depositors.

Interviewers brought up the rumours regarding the CCB, which had allegedly caused panic among depositors, and asked the president whether there was electoral expediency behind them. He responded affirmatively, saying he was ‘really saddened’ and implied that this was the work of a rival candidate’s election staff, which was disingenuous.

“Indeed, a specific advisor of the candidate sent letters to the (provident) funds of two semi-governmental organisations calling on them to transfer the deposits of workers’ funds,” he said.

It was stretching it to suggest this was electoral expediency by a rival’s campaign staff – he named Nikolas Papadopoulos in an interview on Trito on Friday morning – because a member of the staff who works as a financial advisor, allegedly, gave this advice to his customers. In fact, the Papadopoulos advisor at the centre of the accusations denied he had given any such advice. In effect, it was Anastasiades who used the matter for electoral expediency, saying if a candidate ‘has hesitation over protecting the best interests of the state and citizens, how will he serve them the next day if the aim is simply to take the (presidential) chair’.

It was a cheap shot, with the president doing exactly what he accused Papadopoulos of doing. His subsequent attempt to reassure viewers of the CCB’s financial health, by mentioning its capital robustness and claiming its insured deposits were safe, could only have raised more suspicions. Of the €11.5 billion in deposits, he said, €10 billion belonged to people with deposits below €100,000, as if this comment was helpful.

Anastasiades could have closed the matter in the interview, by saying the rumours were complete nonsense, instead of taking the moral high ground in order to have a dig at the Papadopoulos camp and making the CCB the big news story of the day. This is how bank runs are triggered.

That there are rumours about the big problems facing the CCB is no secret, but these did not surface in the last few weeks as part of the election campaign. They have been circulating for some time now, and were given a boost by the resignation of the chairman last year. The government should have had a communications strategy for dealing with the spread of these rumours that are undermining the CCB, but has done nothing in this respect. And the problem will not go away, nor will depositors be reassured because Anastasiades accused Papadopoulos of exploiting the matter for election purposes. The president chose a very reckless way to deal with a very serious matter.

