January 28th, 2018 Cyprus, Elections2018 7 comments

Exit polls: Anastasiades going through, battle between Malas and Papadopoulos

Incumbent President Nicos Anastasiades was leading in the presidential election on Sunday, exit polls showed, but failed to clinch an outright majority, which will lead to a runoff on February 4.

An exit poll for public broadcaster Cybc put Anastasiades in the lead with between 38 and 42 percent of the vote, followed by Akel-backed backed independent Stavros Malas who garnered between 27 and 31 per cent.

Diko’s  Nicolas Papadopoulos was seen taking between 21.5 and 24.5 percent of the vote. The poll was based on an 80 per cent sample.  In the same poll Citizens’ Alliance Giorgos Lillikas came in with 1-3 per cent and far-right Elam’s Christos Christou with 4-6 per cent.

Exit polls by four other channels produced similar results though only Cybc had Anastasiades over the 40 per cent mark in the higher margin though ANT 1 and Alpha put the incumbent as high as 39 per cent. Anastasiades scored lowest on the Sigmalive poll of between 32 and 36 per cent.

Noteworthy was the fact that Christos Christou took three times the votes of Lillikas in all of the exit polls. A spokesman said the party thanked those who voted for them. “Abstention has been the real victor in the elections and that should concern all candidates. The fault lies with those that have governed and those that supported them,” the spokesman said.

A total of 71.4 per cent of voters cast their ballot. In 2013, the number was 83.14. Parliamentary elections in 2016 had a voter turnout of 66.74 per cent.

While it was known from earlier polling that Anastasiades would have a comfortable lead, the real battle was whether he would go through to the second round against Akel-backed candidate Stavros Malas or Diko’s Nicolas Papadopoulos but Papadopoulos’ chief staffer Chrysis Pantelides told Cybc their exit poll would be proved wrong.

Earlier polls have shown that in the run-off, Anastasiades is forecast to win the contest with either opponents. In an Anastasiades-Papadopoulos showdown, the president would take 37.3 per cent of the vote and Papadopoulos 26.7 per cent. Against Malas Anastasiades would take 39.9 per cent against his opponent’s 26.6 per cent.

Malas has stated categorically that he would not be seeking the support of Elam between the first and second round of voting – the only candidate to do so.

  • kypselian

    landslide victory for Mr Anastasiades!!! no need to even do the 2nd round. The great people of Cyprus said their word!!!!! Yes to the person who saved the economy! Yes to the man who slapped the Turks in Crans Montana

    • Chrys Elias Chrysostomou

      Yes to the person that actively suppported EOKA B
      Yes to the person that blew the best chance for unification for many decades
      Yes to the person that told people last time their money is safe
      Yes to the person that told his family to take their money out before the haircut
      Yes to the person that you know he is lying because he opened his mouth

      NO NO NO THANK YOU!! Thanks

      • kypselian

        The issue with EOKA B is gone some 45 years ago
        He did not blew the chances of unification but he blew the chances of Turkey taking over all cyprus through unification
        Yes he did a mistake about money but he was brave to admit it
        If you have a proof about him telling his family to take money out you can go to court
        I wonder how 40% of cyprus vote for a liar… which makes me believe he is not.

        • Chrys Elias Chrysostomou

          Tell the victims of EOKA B and the 200,000 refugees it’s finished. It will never finish as long as people like Anastasiades are around

          Everyone knows he has warned his family and his son in law moved 21,000,000 a week before the haircut

          Lying and admitting it does not give the money back to the people that could least afford what they lost

          As for the 40% that is now 35% which proves one third of the Cypriots are idiots

          • kypselian

            i told them it is finished. teliose to thema.
            we dont work on superstitions but evidence. again if u have evidence go to court.
            at least admitting is better than lying and not admitting like the guy in turkey.
            well if u want to call 35% of cypriots as idiots and next week 65% as idiots then i am not sure maybe u r the idiot hehehe

        • Gerald Hubert Thomas Palmakiou

          45.99% of America voted for Donald Trump and 51.4% of Brits voted for Nigel Farage, David Davis, Boris Johnson, Michael Gove and Iain Duncan Smith when they chose Brexit. I am no fan of the other candidates but people do vote for liars. Cyprus is no different. And Anastasiades didn’t slap the Turks; he kissed the hand of Elam when he allowed them to throw a monkey wrench into the talks.

          • kypselian

            if the majority wants a liar then let it be. we are a democratic country ))))

