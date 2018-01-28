Anastasiades-Malas in second round, horse-trading to begin

Anastasiades-Malas in second round, horse-trading to begin

By Jean Christou and Andria Kades

Incumbent President Nicos Anastasiades on Sunday comfortably made it through to the second round of the presidential elections slated for February 4, garnering 35.5 per cent of the vote amid an election marred by voter abstention of 28.6 per cent.

He will be running against Akel-backed independent Stavros Malas who received 30.25 per cent. The results mean that the third main contender, Diko leader Nicolas Papadopoulos with 25.75     per cent is out of the running, which will be a relief for pro-solution Cypriots on both sides of the divide.

Judging by tweets from the north after the final results were known, Turkish Cypriots viewed the development as a vote by Greek Cypriots in favour of a bizonal bicommunal federation.

Though he had an early lead over Malas, the tide turned quickly for Papadopoulos in Pancyprian results, though the Diko leader won overwhelmingly in Paphos with 37.9 per cent of the vote compared with 27.1 per cent for Anastasiades and 24.01 per cent for Malas in the coastal town.

In conceding defeat, Papadopoulos’ spokeswoman Anna Prokopiou said: “I hope the people don’t regret today’s decision.”

After slamming both the Anastasiades and Malas camps during the run-up to elections, Prokopiou said she would let Papadopoulos announce if and who Diko would support in the second round.

Chryssis Pantelides, a Papadopoulos senior staffer later tweeted: “I thank the citizens that support Nicolas Papadopoulos. I thank the hundreds of volunteers and party staffers for the long and hard pre-election activity. The decision of the people is completely respected. I hope they never regret it.”

At Akel headquarters in Nicosia, the party’s general-secretary Andros Kyprianou thanked “tens of thousands” of Akel voters and everyone else that voted for Malas.  “Today’s votes paved the way for a brighter future,” in the form of Malas who can bring about a solution to the Cyprus problem and an improved economy with the average person and middle class in mind, he said. “Cyprus can change direction and move forward [with Malas),” who will clamp down on corruption.

A total of 71.4 per cent of voters cast their ballot on Sunday. During the last presidential race in 2013, voter turnout was 83.14, which was considered low at the time. Parliamentary elections in 2016 only had a voter turnout of 66.74 per cent as Cypriots appear to be less interested in politics as each election comes round.  Turnout in Nicosia was 72 per cent, Limassol 69 per cent, Famagusta and Larnaca both 71 per cent, Paphos 74 per cent and Overseas 71 per cent.

The two leading candidates to emerge from Sunday’s election will have to seek support from the seven other candidates but in reality, this means the two with a significant voter base, Citizens’ Alliance leader Giorgos Lillikas and far-right Elam who garnered 2.17 per cent and 5.6 per cent respectively. The other four independents took less than 1 per cent of the vote between them.

Earlier polls have shown that in a run-off, Anastasiades would win against either Papadopoulos or Malas. The real battle on Sunday was always going to for the second-place contender but even exit polls had given Malas the edge before the official count even began.

Initial official results on Sunday showed Malas and Papadopoulos neck and neck with just over 20 per cent of the votes counted but the former pulled ahead quickly and maintained the 5 per cent lead over Papadopoulos that was forecast in the exit polls. Diko’s Pantelides had at the time told Cybc, it’s exit poll would be proved wrong.

Noteworthy was the fact that Elam’s Christos Christou took twice the votes of Lillikas who is likely hoping to trade his votes with one of the two contenders on February 4, for a ministerial position.  Malas has already stated categorically that he would not be seeking the support of Elam between the first and second rounds. He is the only candidate to pledge this.

An Elam spokesman, after the exit polls, thanked those who voted for Christou. “Abstention has been the real victor in the elections and that should concern all candidates. The fault lies with those that have governed and those that supported them,” the spokesman said.

While it was known from earlier polling that Anastasiades would have a comfortable lead, the real battle was whether he would go through to the second round against Malas or Papadopoulos.

According to polls, in an Anastasiades-Malas showdown, the incumbent would take 39.9 per cent against his opponent’s 26.6 per cent.

Polling stations abroad overall gave Malas 40.8 per cent on Sunday to Anastasiades’ 31.8 per cent.

Deputy spokesman Victoras Papadopoulos  said: “Anastasiades is the change people need. After five difficult years we have reached a point where development, safety and security are visible as opposed to the five years in 2008 and 2013. The ‘next day’ dilemma is unity. We believe, President Nicos Anastasiades has proven he can achieve unity in the sector of modernising the state and Cyprus problem.”

Akel spokesman Stefanos Stefanou  said irrespective of the results, voters wanted change. “Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots should be the true ‘afendies’ (leaders) of the country,” he said.

 

  • George Gee

    Let’s not forget that Papadopoulos had bought the support of Edek, Solidarity and The Green Party and still only managed 25%………….nice to see that Milosevic money going to good use!

  • Papadopoulos is the kingmaker. He will have to be bribed big time by Anastasiades and Malas for either of them to buy his votes. In fact this is not a bad result for him at all.

    • EGB

      Kingmaker or dead man standing. His alliance is over and half of DIKO can’t wait to see the back of him.

  • Roberto

    Papadopoulos voters will vote for Anastasiades or not vote. No way Baby’s fans vote for the most pro-“solution” candidate.

  • George Gee

    Don’t forget people about 3000 of Malas votes are from the DHSY members who voted based on the EXIT poles and in order to ensure Malas beat Papadopoulos, So in relaity Nik has around 40% of the vote.

    • EGB

      You may be right to say Anastasiades would prefer to face Malas in the second round but 3,000 votes does not equate to an extra 4.5%. As it happens Malas beat Papadopoulos by 17,500 votes so they weren’t strictly needed.In reality he has about 40% because he will get the ELAM vote in the second round without having to offer them sixpence, that near 6% might have cost him dearly if he had to fight against Papadopoulos next Sunday.

      • Roberto

        Elam’s voters will not vote.

        • EGB

          You missed the point, if Papadopoulos had got through they might have been a more significant factor. Some will not vote next Sunday, some will vote Anastasiades, I can’t image any will vote Malas unless they have a personal vendeta.

      • George Gee

        I think it was more of a guarantee for DHSY..

        • EGB

          I don’t doubt that they thought about who they wanted to face in the second round and I don’t doubt they would have at least considered trying to throw the vote to that effect. If you’re a slimy politician of any party this makes sense.

          • George Gee

            I know of 2 people (a couple) who are registered DHSY members who voted Malas just before the close of the ballots. Also the international results were suspiciously mostly Malas.

            • EGB

              This kind of thing happens every election, last time it was DIKO supporters saying they would vote Anastasiades when they really intended to vote Lillikas to prevent this kind of manipulation and get Lillikas through to the second round.

              The international results were mostly Malas, end of story.

  • Roberto

    Malas?.
    The party of Malas destroyed the economy, and now some people want another Akelite in power…….

    • Nick

      Rubbish…

      • Roberto

        Akel is rubbish.

      • cyprus observer

        How can he be independent if he is backed by AKEL?

  • Umit Aröz

    Let the native people decide not the settlers. You should remember that all parts suffered. The Turkish Cypriots and greek Cypriots suffered when the military junta came, and the greek cypriots suffered when the invasion happened and they died in large masses. Remember, the atrocities were just some decades ago and mentioning them can create feelings of hate and sorrow in both sides- some lost mothers, brothers etc, and you asking them could feel disrespectful and be a memory of death, even if you don’t realize it.I have hopes that the Greek and Turkish Cypriots will start seeing each other more like Cypriots. It would help to be ‘abandoned’ by both Greek and Turkish influence.I wish that the new politicians will change the situation.ELAM and far right what is that???.

    • European Citizen

      Great message of unity! We must stop thinking in terms of race or ethnic origin, we are all people made of the same stuff. Let’s act as one, forgive each other and love each other instead of spreading hateful, dividing messages.

  • almostbroke

    I hope Malas dosent turn out to be ‘the Toad light ‘ with AKELs hand up his back and he turns out to be their ‘ventriloquist dummy ‘ .

  • Vova Khavkin

    ELAM support in the second round could be toxic. But wait, maybe I am overestimating the intelligence of the GC voter.

    • Styl

      ELAM will not support leftist…

  • European Citizen

    This is a sizable victory for all opponents of the current thieving government! Indeed, the results look very promising! Malas is a better candidate than Papadopoulos. The people of Cyprus have rightly adjusted their expectations of the incumbent Mr. A. Onto the run-off with Malas! The Master Thief should start packing his bags!

    • Mario

      Happy Days!

    • Styl

      I wish Malas can do it… If Papadopoulos was against Anastasiadis, the leftist would support him to get rid of Anastiadis.. But will Diko support the Malas?

      • European Citizen

        Just the fact that Mr. A did not get the majority, and is only 5% off from the 2nd placed Malas, shows that the people of Cyprus have had enough of this thief’s lies. The majority is clearly not supporting him.

        I can easily see Papadopoulos support shifting to the Malas camp, since we really have two parties: the ruling party and the opposition.

        I urge everyone who voted for Papadopoulos to support the movement of change in Cyprus and to vote for Malas. We must give this man a chance! We have all seen what 5 years of Mr. Thief have done to our country.

        • Styl

          Unfortunately diko supporting Abel is not an easy business.. About Malas %.. People from disi might voted for him too so he would pass(=easier victory).. Ofc there are some leftist too, that voted for Papadopoulos for the same reason…
          Mr A keeps saying about “saving Cyprus”.. About “growth…”.. I really can’t see any of these…

          • European Citizen

            While I can share your skepticism, I believe a change of government is what we need now. I think people share this ideology.

            Of course party ideology cannot be understood by us, mere mortals, but I think the politicians will seize the opportunity to forge new political relationships.

            Sincerely hope for a fresh start!

        • plexor

          The greatest “party” are the non-voters and compared to the 550 000 registered voters, the thieving Mr. A. has only 25 % of the votes, what does not mean, that most of it like him. A lots tried to vote for the lesser evil and of course, Anastasiadis faked also with his lies, who voted because of his empty promises for him. He was a president, who came onto the power, with the lie not to do a haircut.

          And as you can see at the Coe-report “Efimova”, the Cypriots lost a lots of trust, because of the Loizidou-case, the Browder-case and some further complaints.

        • Where were you between 2008 -2012 when AKEL took a country with a healthy balance of payments, a medium debt-to-GDP ratio and turned it into a basket case, destroying an economy, a power station and two major banks? Cyprus now has the record of having the second highest percentage of unpaid bank loans in human history after Argentina. Cypriot taxpayers owe the country’s creditors €20 billion, more money than every single business and individual in Cyprus earns in one year. Malas is a socialist – that means giving the money of those who work to those who don’t feel like working (i.e. members of trade unions). Socialism always ends up one way – bankruptcy. Look at Venezuela. Look at Zimbabwe. Chavez, Mugabe, Malas…is that what you want?

          • European Citizen

            It will be impossible for the government to spend without having anything. The government will have to eventually compensate all the depositors who lost their money. It’s just a matter of time.

            Right now the government is staying afloat because of the lies of Mr. A. These lies will soon disperse and the government will have to foot the bill. He will continue to steal until then. New government will disrupt his plans and will hopefully give us a fighting chance at a recovery and, maybe even restoration of relations with our friends in the North.

    • plexor

      The whole establisment thieves

      George Koumoullis, a CM-collumnist wrote today: THE establishment is the elite of a country which controls politics, economics, culture and other essential sectors. The people that make up the establishment in Cyprus are the politicians – mainly the party leaders – the archbishop and the rest of the high-ranking clerics, the State Legal Service, the mandarins of the civil service, the supreme court judges, the big auditing and law firms, the big bankers, wealthy business people, TV owners and the most powerful media.

      and they all help together at thieving, especially at thieving from foreigners. The most notorious thieves are big banks, especially the highly states-protected Bank of Cyprus and the auditing and law firms. For banks with IBU/accountants/lawyers, doing common cause and conspiracy against foreigners is obligatory. It starts from the very beginning, at bank account opening with misleading concerning the height of the fees and/or activating useless, but expensive services, mostly out of the bank stoneage. It follows permanent disadvancing of foreigners and the final pickpocketing, teached in by the criminalized ICPAC. From the moment on, when you tell the BoC, that you want to quit the account, they get even more dirty and generated normally fantasy fees of several hundred €. Better to do first all the money done and then tell, that you want to have the account canceled.

      Anastasiadis makes the catchpenny programms, tailor-made for banks/accountants/lawyers, to deceive and thieve from foreigners. CYs establisment does feeblest, states-organised foreigner cheating. Most foreigner-owned CY companies are founded to get exploited. The less Cypriots are around you, the better. The establisment of Cyprus is just the elite in having a burnt-in “deceiving for thieving”-mentality.

      • European Citizen

        Today is historic. The incumbent did not get the majority to win outright. The people of Cyprus are not blind! We must now voice our support for our common cause – to rid this country of the current thieving political regime. Our hope now rests with Malas, and we must give him a chance!

        By far not all people of Cyprus are bad. I personally have many Cypriot friends who demonstrated their passion, good heart, loyalty on many occasions. Cypriots are the same people like you and me. Please do not say “less Cypriots are around you, the better” – this is not right, not compliant with European values and perpetuates bigotry and racism, even if your personal experience has lead you to think this. Have some patience and good things will come!

        For now, we must spread the messages of love and unity – only then we can hope for prosperity and well-being for our beloved island!

  • mustafa balci

    At least fascists are defeated

    • Cyprus

      Good job too

    • Styl

      Are they? Unfortunately ELAM is growing stronger… Some of the fascists are still a part of dysi

      • Cyprus

        It was a poor turn out but Elam voters would have made sure they all voted . I hope Malas gets the win next week .

        • Styl

          I hope that too… Elam will back Anastiadis…

      • Vova Khavkin

        This is really scary, and the candidate who accepts their support–Nik–would be tainted.

        • Styl

          ELAM wasn’t a thing a few years ago.. The very “righted” were a part of disi.. Ofc not all the supporters of him are fascist… Where are you from?

          • Vova Khavkin

            I don’t consider ELAM to be a rightist party. They are fascists for sure but not what we now understand as right wing. Together with the reactionary Orthodox church they are a scary force, and Nik depends on them.

  • chitchat

    Anastasiades – the change people need? What change?

    • Styl

      He stated that the change people need is the change of 2013.. According to him we always live the “change” since 2013..

