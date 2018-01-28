Anastasiades urges voters not to go back to failed past polices (Updated)

January 28th, 2018 Cyprus, Elections2018 12 comments

Incumbent President Nicos Anastasiades on Sunday said the election results were a strong signal of approval from voters for what his government has built over the past five years.

“All Cypriot citizens have been part of this and I would like to appeal to those who voted for me, those who made other decisions and even those who abstained,” he said from the presidential palace following the results of the election that takes him to the second round  on February 4.

“Next Sunday is critical – it will determine whether it will proceed with stability towards the future for us and our children,” said Anastasiades who will come up against Akel-backed independent candidate Stavros Malas who came in a second in Sunday’s first round with more votes than expected from the polls.

“The choice was never more simple,” said Anastasiades.  “Either we choose potential for tomorrow or a move that has caused bankruptcy,” he added, referring to the near-collapse of the economy under the previous Akel government of Demetris Christofias, in which Malas spent some time as a minister.

“We will either move forward or go back towards insecurity that marred the previous government,” the incumbent said. “This is not the time to experiment. We will continue with conscientious policy for our energy plans. Our country is a member of the EU’s and has strong relations with neighbouring states.  In the past five years, together we rescued Cyprus from bankruptcy.”

Anastasiades said he never considered the other candidates as rivals and was ready for cooperation with other parties and the losing candidates. “You need a majority in parliament to vote bills into law,” he said. “The priority is the good of the country.”

He congratulated the other candidates for the campaigns they ran and thanked those who worked on his own team.

“Next Sunday, we are called to decide on a path of stability,” which, he added, attracts investments and creates jobs.

He also said that a solution to the Cyprus problem should abolish guarantees, occupation and security forces.  Anastasiades presided over the last round of Cyprus talks, which ended in failure at Crans-Montana in Switzerland last July. He believes he is the only one that can resurrect the negotiations from where they left off.

After speaking at the palace, Anastasiades went to his campaign office, arriving to loud cheers from his supporters.

“I am here to express my gratitude for everything you have done, which resulted in the public sending us astrong command to continue next Sunday, the path which we began in 2013,” he said.

“We have ensured economic recovery, ensured a modernised state, brought about steady development and a state that is respected by its neighbours playing a significant role not just in region and EU but is significant because it exercises its energy rights…without problems.”

He said he was certain the public would embrace “everything we aim for through unity”.

“I want to repeat that they way we have operated for the past five years, is how we will continue for the next five years if the public honours us with their votes. The next days after elections are days of hard work – for us and for you.”

Referring to the abstention rate of 28 per cent, Anastasiades said: “Too many words mean nothing. As of tomorrow morning, we have work to do. We have to expand our allegiances,” he said.

  • Disenchanted

    What a cheek. The man who brought the Russian dirty money to Cyprus and who supported and was supported by the banksters. The millionaire lawyer who went to his first meeting in Europe in a private jet belonging to a Russian oligarch and thought he was doing nothing wrong. The leader of the party who supported Orphanides in parliament. The man who wanted to tax the middle classes to protect his Russian clients.

    No sir, you didn’t save Cyprus, it was Europe and the IMF who did that, Thank god they put a pistol on your head, otherwise you would have sunk the country to the bottom of the ocean to please your bankster friends.

  • plexor

    Noticeable is also, that Anastasiadis, the deceiver and architect of CYs feeble catchpenny-programms, most marked by a misuse of the EU-membership, does not lose one word about the EU. This comes, as he and his predecessor have isolated Cyprus with their burnt-in “deceiving for thieving”-mentality.

  • plexor

    “a strong signal of approval from voters for what his government has built over the past five years.”
    –> but he cannot name anything

    “All Cypriot citizens have been part of this …”

    –> vote catching and a lie, as he thinks just for the own advantage and for his thieving establishment.

    “Next Sunday is critical – it will determine whether it will proceed with stability towards the future for us and our children,”

    –> vote catching by giving the captain future and concerned president. If he speaks from children, he can mean just his own children, this nepotist.

    “The choice was never more simple,” said Anastasiades. “Either we choose potential for tomorrow or a move that has caused bankruptcy,”

    –> vote catching by instilling fear. Giving just 2 possibilites “He or back into direction of bankruptcy”.

    In my opinion, its demagogic, what Anastasiadis does and seems to be copied/stolen from other demagoges.

  • European Citizen

    “a strong signal of approval from voters for what his government has built over the past five years” – was Mr. A presented with a “test” results image from the Interior Ministry’s web-site from a few days ago? Can he really not understand that he had no success in the past 5 years? His policies destroyed the country! Blind and dangerous man.

    “Either we choose potential for tomorrow or a move that has caused bankruptcy” – he knows darn the bankruptcy is coming, he and his gang have carefully premeditated it by artificially slowing down the progress of thousands of depositors’ claims in domestic courts rendering the depositors unable to seek justice elsewhere.

    “attracts investments” – he must mean government’s investment into the pocket of the gang…

    “they way we have operated for the past five years, is how we will continue for the next five years” – really sends shivers down my spine… Brrrrrr.

    • plexor

      The notorious thievery of his establishment, gets more and more transparent and it will destroy the image of Cyprus as a reputable financial centre totally. Cyprus never was and never wanted to be a reputable financial centre, but just giving the impression of one, to win trust and misuse this for deceiving foreigners and thieving from foreigners.

      CYs ruthless tax thieving, certifies by the criminalized ICPAC and the combined deceiving for thieving from foreignes, was a well-protected secret and the proud of CYs establisment and got since 2013 just a little bit modified. It is already dieing with the establisment members on getting transparent. Of course the thieves like Anastasiadis will try to uphold the thievery, the living on the expense of others, as long as possible, but at the end, they will all come along with a look on the eyes like caught Rikkos.

  • Vova Khavkin

    Whoever wins, it will be a step backwards for Cyprus, whether a Communist or clueless unprincipled demagogue.

    • ROC

      utter rubbish

    • kypselian

      the cyprus people are not fools to vote again for Akel. Anastasiades took the country from bankruptcy to prosperity!!!! Anastasiades is the solution

      • plexor

        You always come along with the same manipulating rubbish. Here you try to instil, that Akel-voters would be fools, to prevent Cypriots from voting for the Akel-backed Malas. And then comes the obligatory manipulative praising of your godfather, who priviledges your profession Company Service Provider, nearly all with burnt-in “deceiving for thieving from foreigners”-mentality. The dishonest Anastasiadis promised not to do a haircut, but broke his promise and let thieve from bank accounts. And he brought prosperity to himself and the so-called establisment, a bunch of troublemaking thieves and not to others. He is in my opinion a deceiver, thieve and liar and even proud on it like you. Here what you wrote a few days ago:

        “i live on the expense of foreigners who live overseas but not in cyprus. i m operating an online business”.

        And as you speak in platitudes like a politician, you seem also to be at least a Disy-near fanatic or even a part of Disy.

        Besides, you can also say “Let me kiss your ass, Mr. president”, as all know, what you are.

      • Joe Smith

        Exactly!

      • Disenchanted

        Anastasiades is the one who drove the country to bankruptcy by bringing in all the corrupt money from Russia that led to the banking crisis. Take your fake news elsewhere. People have woken up.

    • Disenchanted

      Malas is not a communist, he is a decent, honest and intelligent man who will help bring about reunification. A man who cares about ordinary Cypriots.

