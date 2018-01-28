Cypriots abroad show preference for Malas

January 28th, 2018 Cyprus, Elections2018 7 comments

Cypriots living abroad, who voted in today’s presidential elections in their country of abode, showed a preference for Stavros Malas, who ran as an independent candidate, backed by the main opposition Akel.

Malas got 40.81% of the votes cast in all 15 countries abroad where Cypriots voted.

Incumbent President Nicos Anastasiades got 31.78% of the vote and Democratic Party leader Nicolas Papadopoulos trailed behind with 20.86%.

Malas’ biggest percentage was recorded in Bulgaria with 74.77%, while Anastasiades’ largest overseas percentage was registered in Qatar with 43.37%.

Malas was favourite in European countries with higher percentages in Belgium, the UK, Greece, Sweden, The Netherlands, Germany, France, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic.

Anastasiades was first in the USA, Qatar, UAE, Bahrein and Saudi Arabia.

Anastasiades and Malas received 14 votes each, in one ballot box, a percentage of 34.15%.

Christos Christou of ELAM and Yiorgos Lillikas of the Citizens’ Alliance ranked fourth and fifth respectively.

Candidates Michalis Mina, President of the Justice Party, Charis Aristidou, Andreas Efstratiou and Christakis Kapiliotis also received votes from overseas Cypriots.

  • rich

    Politics or “lying” as I call it – is pointless. Who do i vote for? Maniac A or Maniac B??? Still the same rampant capitalism community destruction policies being enforced – no matter who you vote for.

    • European Citizen

      Well, let’s see. We have seen 5 years of Mr. A. Public trust is broken and can only be remedied, at least in the short term, by a change of government.

      If Malas wins, his government will inherit a massive stack of lawsuits from the angry depositor mob. However, maybe, just maybe, the new government will bring enough political change to offset this.

      All we need is a little less corruption and a little more forward thinking behaviour. Can’t expect any of that from a liar and a thief.

      • rich

        Sorry you’re a believer in “democracy”. Do you believe that the most powerful people on the planet would let a maniac like trump have the nuke codes?! Get a grip. It won’t make any difference who gets in. Unless your seriously wealthy things will get more difficult for you, me and the rest of us normal people.

  • European Citizen

    To all Cypriots living abroad – please share your support for Malas with your relatives and friends living in Cyprus. We must make a stand for democracy and oust the thieving government of Mr. A. I personally have had enough of his lies, and I hope you share my frustration!

    • Neroli

      I agree, he lied from his first day in office and cosyed up to the unions. Enough lies and corruption, if I could have voted it would be for Malas

      • Roberto

        Anastasiades is the best option.
        AKEL and unions destroyed the economy. No more power to this people, please.

        • Ff

          coincidentally the whole world economy collapsed. would anastasiades do any better?

          Anastasiades has deep roots in cypriot politics, he is one of the last old generation politicians. maybe..just maybe is time for a new clown in the circuit? At least Malas, as it comes to cyprob, realizes that there is a lot of work to be done at social level parallel to the political approach of it.

