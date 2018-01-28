“Door is open” if Britain wants to change mind on Brexit, says EU’s Moscovici

January 28th, 2018 Brexit, Britain, World 5 comments

“Door is open” if Britain wants to change mind on Brexit, says EU’s Moscovici

EU Commissioner Pierre Moscovici

The “door is open” should Britain want to reverse its 2016 vote to leave the European Union, Pierre Moscovici, the European Commissioner for Economic and Monetary Union, told French media in an interview on Sunday.

Some British politicians have said another referendum should be held on whether to leave the EU once the terms of departure and likely future relationship between Britain and the economic bloc are known.

Asked about that in the joint interview with French TV station C News, Europe 1 radio and newspaper Les Echos, former French finance minister Moscovici said: “The door is open.”

“If the British want to change their mind, that would be very welcome,” he added.

Print Friendly
  • Monica

    I think the EU will be feeling a draught !
    Not many in the UK are willing to have a second referendum … or change their minds on how they voted.
    In fact, even more seem to want to leave the EU now (including many in other member nations).

  • Monica

    I think the EU will be feeling a draught !
    Not many in the UK are willing to have a second referendum … or change their minds on how they voted.
    In fact, even more seem to want to leave the EU now (including many in other member nations).

  • Jeremy Rigg

    Oh yee Gods, I sincerely hope not.

    • Gipsy Eyes

      It’s not as if our lot are making such a good job of Brexit that we shouldn’t be considering any opportunity to get out of the hole we’ve dug ourselves into. At least it shows the EU is neither “petty nor vindictive” and willing to forgive and forget!

      • wrot

        To forgive and forget what, they are waking up and realising there is life after Brexit and other countries know this

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close