European socialists under fire for pro-Papadopoulos tweet

January 28th, 2018 Cyprus, Elections2018 0 comments

The Party of European Socialists (PES) caused a bit of a tweetstorm in Cyprus on Sunday for appearing to endorse presidential candidate Nicolas Papadopoulos.

In a tweet the party said: “Good luck @NicholasPapadop at the presidential election in Cyprus!”

This was followed by a number of tweets by Cypriots including: “Comrades at @PES_PSE, has your Twitter account been hijacked by neonazis or have you completely lost your mind?”

Another tweet said: “My friends at PES, perhaps you should also explain to us how your values and ideals are compatible to those of @NicholasPapadop. Do you also stand for revisionism, nationalism and jingoism?”

From the north, someone tweeted: “This is an embarrassing moment for @PES_PSE. Supporting a nationalist, jingoistic, anti-solution candidate in #Cyprus elections? We want to #UniteCyprusNow and PES supports the candidate of partition? Shame, shame, shame!”

