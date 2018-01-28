Everything running smoothly as presidential elections continue police chief says

January 28th, 2018 Cyprus, Elections2018 4 comments

Police operations are so far running smoothly during Sunday’s presidential election vote, police chief Zacharias Chrysostomou said, noting complaints that had been filed were being investigated.

In statements to the press, he said a complaint that had caused alarm from Paphos that supermarket vouchers were being handed out to voters by a campaign team of a candidate in exchange for votes did not seem to be serious.

A total of 2,000 police officers are on duty today solely for the elections, Chrysostomou said and there was an open line of communication with the chief returning officer and his representatives.

Special units have been set up to investigate any complaints, he added.

“A gigantic operation is in place that had been prepared for well in advance.”

While some police measures are evident such as the physical presence of the force, other measures are discreet Chrysostomou said stipulating that technology was an integral part of police’s operation.

Officers are patrolling campaign headquarters for security.

  • almostbroke

    Any upsurge in crime / criminality seeing the taxpayers / ‘the people ‘ are short 2000 police to protect them while they ‘police ‘ the ‘3 Ring circus ‘ masquerading as an election !

    • European Citizen

      Don’t see anything wrong with the police being present. 2000 people is a rather small number, isn’t it?

      • almostbroke

        For a country the size of Cyprus , rather a lot to lounging around polling booths !

        • European Citizen

          2,000 officers to protect elections where 500,000 are participating (0.4% of the population) is really not that many.

