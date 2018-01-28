Heavy traffic on Nicosia-Troodos road

Heavy traffic on Nicosia-Troodos road

Police announced on Sunday midday that there was heavy traffic on the Nicosia-Troodos highway neat Astromeritis and Akaki, urging drivers to be cautious and to comply with traffic instructions.

