Live: Presidential Elections Round 1, candidates have voted

January 28th, 2018 Cyprus, Elections2018, featured 12 comments

Photo: CNA

All nine candidates have cast their vote in the first round of presidential elections that has seen voter turnout be lower than the 2013 elections.

Follow live updates throughout the day.

  • cyprus observer

    Such nail biting stuff…….

    • Neroli

      Indeed! No wonder other eu countries wanted to cover the election

    • Evergreen

      It is.

  • costas

    voting for the blind. should say voting for the big pwicks of Cyprus who studied in Athens and more dubious places

  • almostbroke

    Gee ! I note the ‘people ‘ are been quoted a lot to day by these politicians , who in the ordinary course , wouldent bid the ‘people ‘ the time of day or cross the same side of the street as the ‘people ‘ except when looking for a vote . For without the ‘people’s ‘ vote these charlatans couldent continue with raping and plundering the coffers of the State / taxpayer for their own use , family , relatives , friends , inside trackers , those in the know and the golden circle !

  • Vegchef

    I don’t know how much each candidate can spend on his/her campaign but it seemed that every time I opened an application on my tablet, a photograph of Nicolas Papdopoulos appeared. That degree of advertising cannot have come cheap.

    • Neroli

      And the huge advertising boards and the radio station!

    • JS Gost

      The spend is nothing in comparison to the cost to Cyprus if he wins.

    • almostbroke

      Can well afford it despite his ‘ fairy tale ‘ declaration of his ‘assets ‘ . Does any one know if his lawyer firm switched from ‘facilitating ‘( despots ) to ‘passports ‘ ?

  • Disruptive

    Knowing how very few people will vote, Cyprus Mail can inform us here abut each and every one ballot cast, individually. 🙂

    • ROC

      Well as your a clairvoyant and you know few people will vote maybe they can hire you.

      • Neroli

        Have you voted in London?

