Man arrested for being six times over the limit in Protaras

January 28th, 2018

Photo: CNA

A 27-year-old man was arrested in Protaras after police said he was found to be driving more than six time over the limit.

The arrested man was tested for alcohol and found to have 134mg in his bloodstream. The limit is 22mg.

He was caught at around 4am on Sunday after police were informed that there was a parked car near a set of traffic lights in the town. Officers went to the scene and found the 27-year-old sitting behind the wheel.

He was given a breathalyser test initially and clocked in with 135mg. The subsequent blood test confirmed the alcohol level.

