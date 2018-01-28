Polling stations open, returning officer urges people to go out and vote

January 28th, 2018

Chief Returning Officer Kyprianos Kyprianou

Polling stations opened at 0700 local time (0500 GMT) in all districts as well as in Greece and Bulgaria for today’s presidential elections.

Chief Returning Officer Kyprianos Kyprianou said that “voting is taking place in an orderly manner.” He said voting would continue until noon and resume at 1300 (1100 GMT) after a one-hour break. The voting process will wrap up at 1800 local time, he said, adding that it may be extended if that there are citizens waiting to vote outside a polling station.

Kyprianou called on voters to go to the polls, expressing certainty that elections will run smoothly.
Police Spokesman Andreas Angelides told CNA that an action plan is in place to secure a smooth election process.

Police officers are stationed at all polling stations and are patrolling streets in villages and towns, to provide any assistance if necessary.

Angelides said that a Coordination Centre has been set up in Nicosia and that announcements will be issued when appropriate.

Around 2,000 police officers are on duty for the presidential elections alone, while other teams are on standby. Police work in other sectors is being carried out as usual.

Nine candidates are contesting today’s elections.

The first results are expected to be announced half an hour after polling ends, namely at 18.30 (16.30 GMT) and will come from polling stations with a small number of voters.

The final result is expected at around 20.30 local time (18.30 GMT).

