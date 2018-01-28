Papadopoulos to fight on, Malas reaches out to Turkish Cypriots

Nicolas Papadopoulos, Diko leader, candidate

“Of course I am disappointed by the result but I respect the public’s decision.

“I know a lot of friends feel bitter and disappointed – so do I. But despite the battle and mud thrown at us during the campaign, we can be proud because we, (contrary to the rest) gave proposals. We fought a dignified fight

“Succes isn’t victory or disappointment. Success is fighting for what you believe – and that is what I will do. Continue to fight with all the power of my soul,” for change.

Papadopoulos said he was proud because he helped bring together the centre parties to show they could stand up to the status quo.

“A short while ago I spoke to Stavros Malas and Nicos Anastasiades congratulating them.”

He did not answer questions about what tomorrow would bring but thanked his friends, family, supporters and leaders of Edek, Solidarity and Green Party, Marinos Sizopoulos, Eleni Theocharous and Giorgos Perdikis for their backing, and staffers that helped during the campaign.

Stavros Malas, Akel-backed independent candidate

“Dear compatriots, first of all, a huge thank you to everyone, whether you voted for me or not, for the maturity our society exhibited in these elections. I thank Akel for being behind me. A big thank you from the depths of my heart to the friends and ‘invisible fighters’ from all social and political levels that fought and won.”

“People have spoken. A new majority shows their will for a real change to the country. With their strength and will we put an end to yesterday.”

“We turn a new page looking to the future with optimism, confidence and determination. I call again on citizens to overlook their ideological beliefs and judge the candidates on their abilities and proposals. To choose with their hand on their heart and their mind on the future our children deserve – a future of change.”

Message to Turkish Cypriots

“It doesn’t just require political strength but public participation,” he said, congratulating them on Friday’s march for democracy and peace following attacks on Afrika newspaper.

He also thanked his wife and family, as well as “prominent personalities” that have supported him. Androulla Vassiliou, wife of former President George Vassiliou who had declared his support for Malas, stood next to him.

“Cyprus deserves something much better. We are not all the same,” Malas said. He didn’t not comment on what would follow the next day, saying he wanted to spend time with his family but congratulated all candidates.

Elam leader Christos Christou, candidate

People still want answers to their everyday efforts and Elam will continue to work towards that end.

“We call on Cypriot Hellenism to be united tomorrow. I want to thank all those that supported us and continue to support us. “They should be sure that no one will ever be able to mock the patriotic front.

Elam will send a questionnaire to the Anastasiades and Malas that have passed to the second round before making a decision on who they will vote for. Malas had previously said he would not participate in that. Christou said neither he nor any other candidate been in contact since the results were known.

Citizens’ Alliance leader Giorgos Lillikas, candidate

This is the second time Lillikas has ran for the seat and lost.

He congratulated all candidates and particularly Anastasiades and Malas who he said he congratulated over the phone.

What happens the next day in terms of who he may support next Sunday remains to be seen, he said

Ruling Disy leader Averof Neophytou

“The public spoke today and President Nicos Anastasiades received the strong command he asked from the people. We are completely satisfied but with modesty we interpret the result as an indication from the people that the country should continue in the same right direction.

“We will rubberstamp the path our country is on the following Sunday.”

“We continue our honest efforts to reunify our country. We don’t comprise with a divided country. We will work so as we can live in a reunified country under conditions of safety, peace and wellbeing for all our people and future generations ensuring the future of Cypriot Hellenism.”

“We responsibly continue with an economic strategy aiming for development and employment.

“Socially vulnerable groups are our responsibility as are those that carried the heavy load to support the financial sector.

“President Anastasiades has proved he is not only the president that knows – but can – build the bridges necessary for our country to move forward.

“He is the president that could cooperate with all political parties for the economy and the Cyprus problem.

“The elections will end and the public are right to demand we move forward unified.

“I would like to reassure the public that our country will never again be in economic or ‘ethnic’ adventures. We must continue with steady steps forward for our citizens and the country.”

Neophytou also congratulated staff and police that overlooked the day’s procedures as well as all candidates and political parties.

“I also want to thank all voters irrespective of what they voted that participated in this top democratic right.”

Akel general-secretary Andros Kyprianou

Kyprianou thanked “tens of thousands” of Akel voters and everyone else that voted for Akel backed independent candidate Stavros Malas, “Today’s votes paved the way for a brighter future,” in the form of Malas who can bring about a solution to the Cyprus problem and improved economy with the average person and middle class in mind. “Cyprus can change direction and move forward (with Malas),” that will clamp down on corruption.

Socialist Edek leader Marinos Sizopoulos

“We will analyse the results and then decide the next step. Today the public decided. Their decision is respected. We would like to warmly thank those that supported Papadopoulos’ candidacy. We submitted an alternative solution to Cyprus’ public as far as the Cyprus problem and economy are concerned… we want to reassure friends and voters that we continue efforts so ‘powers of change’ will continue.”

Solidarity Movement leader Eleni Theocharous

“The Solidarity Movement gave their all to change the face of Cyprus towards a better future. We will continue to fight for the rights of our people. Democracy has spoken today”.

Theocharous said she was set to meet Papadopoulos tonight and thoughts had already been mooted about who her party might support but a meeting within the next few days will seal the decision.

Asked if she would follow Papadopoulos’ footsteps, she said: “Solidarity is an independent party with their own values and actions and we will move to that end.”