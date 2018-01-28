Rescue for man trapped in overturned vehicle in the Akamas

January 28th, 2018 Cyprus 4 comments

A 52-year-old man was rescued in the Akamas on Saturday night in the Neo Chorio area after the vehicle he was driving overturned in a wooded area.

A police spokesman told CNA that around 11.40pm, information was received that there had been an accident in the Akamas area and that the driver was trapped inside his vehicle.

Officers from Polis Chrysochous police station, firefighters and an ambulance went to the area where they found the driver trapped in his car stuck in a small stream and helped release him. He was not injured

  • Guest

    “… after the vehicle he was driving overturned …”
    These vehicles seem to have a mind of their own!

  • JS Gost

    What was he doing in the Akamas at 11:40PM ?

    • Evergreen

      My question too😯

  • Neroli

    Good job the accident didn’t happen today as all the police are having coffee at the polling stations

