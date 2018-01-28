Rescue for man trapped in overturned vehicle in the Akamas

A 52-year-old man was rescued in the Akamas on Saturday night in the Neo Chorio area after the vehicle he was driving overturned in a wooded area.

A police spokesman told CNA that around 11.40pm, information was received that there had been an accident in the Akamas area and that the driver was trapped inside his vehicle.

Officers from Polis Chrysochous police station, firefighters and an ambulance went to the area where they found the driver trapped in his car stuck in a small stream and helped release him. He was not injured