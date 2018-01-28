Security Council agrees on draft resolution to renew UNFICYP mandate

The UN Security Council has concluded their informal consultations and agreed on the draft resolution regarding the renewal of the mandate of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP). The text is expected to be adopted during an open session on January 30.

According to CNA sources, the text will be considered “finalised” on Monday morning if by then no issues are raised by any of the members. The delay in finalising the text is said to be attributed to the American side, which was looking for the wording on UNFICYP’s strategic review to be more concrete. Eventually, they accepted the British version, the same sources note.

The draft resolution takes into account the UN Secretary General’s report on his Good Offices mission in Cyprus, issued last September, his report on the Strategic Review of UNFICYP from last December and the January report on UNFICYP. It renews the mandate for six more months, until July 31.

Moreover, the Security Council calls on the Secretary General to submit his report on his Good Offices by June 15 and on UNFICYP by July 10, 2018.

With regard to developments in Cyprus, the draft resolution welcomes the progress of the leaders-led process since February 11, 2014, and the efforts of the leaders and their negotiators to reach a comprehensive and durable settlement, notes the outcome of the Conference on Cyprus and urges the sides and all involved participants to renew their political will and commitment to a settlement under United Nations auspices.

The text recalls Security Council resolution 2369 (2017), and calls upon the two leaders to:

(a) Put their efforts behind further work on reaching convergences on the core issues.

(b) Intensify work with the Technical Committees with the objective of enhancing intercommunal contacts and improving the daily lives of the Cypriots.

(c) Improve the public atmosphere for negotiation to secure a settlement, including by focusing public messages on convergences and the way ahead, and delivering more constructive and harmonised messages. Moreover, they call the leaders to refrain from rhetoric that could make a successful process more difficult to achieve and to increase the participation of civil society in the process as appropriate.

The Security Council welcomes the Secretary-General’s willingness, and expresses its full support, for his Good Offices to remain available to assist the sides, should they jointly decide to re-engage in negotiations with the necessary political will, as stated in his report of 28 September 2017.

It requests the Secretary-General to maintain transition planning in relation to a settlement, guided by progress in negotiations, and encourages the sides to engage with each other, as well as with UNFICYP and the United Nations Good Offices mission in this regard.

The draft resolution notes that Security Council members recall the importance attached by the international community to all parties engaging fully, flexibly and constructively in negotiations to secure a settlement. They also say that last year’s Conference on Cyprus did not result in an enduring, comprehensive and just settlement based on a bicommunal, bizonal federation with political equality, as set out in relevant Security Council resolutions, and urge the sides to renew their commitment to such a settlement, and stressing that the status quo is unsustainable.

It welcomes the report of the Secretary-General on the Strategic Review of UNFICYP (S/2017/1008), and endorses implementation of its recommendations within existing resources.

Furthermore, the draft resolution supports the need to improve the mission’s capacity for liaison and engagement with the sides across all components, including people to people contacts, to keep stability and calm, and thereby contribute effectively to conditions conducive to progress in a settlement process.

Finally, it calls on both sides to continue to engage, as a matter of urgency and while respecting the mandate of UNFICYP, in consultations with UNFICYP on the demarcation of the buffer zone, and on the United Nations 1989 aide-memoire, with a view to reaching early agreement on outstanding issues.