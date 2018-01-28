Teen driver dies in Paphos accident

A 16-year-old boy from Geroskipou was killed in a road accident on Sunday evening on a country road near Achelia in Paphos.

According to police, the pick-up truck being driven by the teen and with his cousin aged 13 as a passenger went off the road and crashed.

The driver became trapped in the vehicle and had to be freed by firefighters and taken to Paphos hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The other boy was taken to a private clinic. His condition is described as serious but not critical.

