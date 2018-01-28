West Brom stun Liverpool, Kane salvages draw for Spurs

Liverpool suffered their first defeat at Anfield this season, a double from Jay Rodriguez inspiring West Brom to a famous FA Cup fourth round triumph against all the odds – and VAR.

Rodriguez’s brace in four minutes swiftly overturned Roberto Firmino’s fifth-minute goal before the video technology took centre stage.

First, it was used to rule out an early West Brom goal from Craig Dawson for offside.

Then referee Craig Pawson used his pitchside monitor at length – the first time the on-field review has occurred in the English game – to change his decision and award a penalty to Liverpool after a foul by Jake Livermore on Mohamed Salah.

Firmino, though, hit the bar with his spot-kick and Albion manager Alan Pardew’s angry features only changed once Joel Matip diverted a cross into his own net just before the break.

Salah’s late strike, amid plenty of Liverpool pressure, proved not enough to save the Reds who were again let down by poor defending.

Liverpool were not the only top-flight side to flounder in England’s famous knock-out tournament, however, as Tottenham Hotspur were eight minutes from tumbling out at League Two (fourth-tier) Newport County until a Harry Kane tap-in salvaged a 1-1 draw.