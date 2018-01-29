Bakery proceeds grabbed in robbery

Paphos police are investigating a robbery which took place shortly after midnight on Sunday.

According to a police statement, a 68-year-old employee of a bakery had parked near his home at 0.45am and was about to remove a bag containing the proceeds from the bakery’s sales from his car when he was attacked by two people.

The two perpetrators grabbed the bag with €2,634 inside and fled.

The employee was treated for minor wounds and bruises at Paphos hospital before being discharged.

The thieves are described as heavily built and tall and reportedly wore dark clothes.

  • Bourne

    Must have been following him for a few days.

