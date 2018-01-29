Damning criticism of Cyprus healthcare in European survey

Cyprus' caesarean rate is nearly 60 per cent, the highest among the the 35 countries surveyed

 

Cyprus has been excluded from the 2017 Euro Health Consumer Index (EHCI) because it is the only one of the 35 European countries surveyed that does not have a national health insurance scheme.

But the annual comparison for assessing the performance of the national healthcare systems published on Monday still raised some serious concerns over the state of Cyprus’ existing health system. These included the suspiciously low number of recorded visits to private doctors and the staggeringly high number of caesareans. At nearly 60 per cent, it was the highest figure among the countries surveyed.

The EHCI analyses national healthcare on 46 indicators grouped in areas such as Patient Rights and Information, Access to Care, Treatment Outcomes, Range and Reach of Services, Prevention and use of Pharmaceuticals.

“The percentage of public expenditure on health is around 41 to 42 per cent of the total health expenditure and is indeed the lowest in the EU,” the report said about Cyprus. “The share paid from private insurance companies on health is about 11.4 per cent, whereas the out-of-pocket household expenditure without any insurance coverage come up to 44 per cent of the total health expenditure.”

Including the healthcare services accessed by private payments would trivialise the exercise, the report explained, as this would result in full scores for many countries, especially when it comes to access to care.

At least for this year, Cyprus is not included as “it does not really have a public healthcare system in the general European sense”, as the researchers put it.

Since the Cyprus parliament passed a bill in June 2017, providing universal coverage from next year, the Health Consumer Powerhouse (HCP) conducting the research is hoping this will come into effect so that the country can be included in next year’s report.

Taking into account the low amount of public expenditure on health in Cyprus it is perhaps not surprising that Cyprus has the second lowest percentage of total pharmaceutical sales paid by public subsidy, around 24 per cent, with only Malta having a lower score of 20 per cent. In comparison, in the UK, the top country in this category, 85 per cent of the sales are paid by public subsidy.

Cyprus also has the lowest number of outpatient visits to doctors per year among the countries. Unlike in Albania, which has the second lowest ranking, this cannot be attributed to a lack of doctors. The number of doctors in Cyprus is average compared with the other European countries. The HCP suggests another reason.

“The very low numbers of visits per doctor in Cyprus or Greece (which has by far the highest number of doctors per capita) could possibly be under-reporting of visits for tax evasion reasons,” they noted.

Another issue where Cyprus stands out negatively is the number of Caesareans. Among the 35 countries surveyed, it is the only one with a rate of close to 60 per cent of deliveries, and all other countries are below 50 per cent, including Greece which comes second.

This is despite the fact that according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) caesarean sections are associated with an increased risk of maternal death and puerperal complications, so use should be restricted to a few well-defined indications such as dangerous placental or foetal position. The orgnisation estimates that no more than 10-15 per cent of deliveries are associated with a medically justifiable reason for a Caesarean section.

Though the 14 top countries covered by the report hover around 15 to 20 per cent, none of them is below 15 per cent, suggesting there is room for improvement in most cases.

In scoring, the Health Consumer Powerhouse assumed that high caesarean rates are an indication of poor prenatal support and poor baby delivery services – consequently, a high caesarean rate has been given a red score. The general recommendation is that a woman should not have more than two caesarean deliveries, which strongly indicates that complete recovery cannot be expected.

They added even though a caesarean is costly, there is definitely no positive correlation between national wealth and high caesarean rates; rather the reverse.

 

  • Marius-K

    *** if you are un-sure if an insurance company is good ***

    Ask for see their **** Claims Paid vs Claims Filed Ratio **** (this will tell you if they are a good or bad company. )

    I used Health Care in Cyprus and I only paid 20 Euros for everything, was Cheap ! (no insurance)

    Was for a fractured foot which I got an x-Ray and access to the doctors very quickly. (in other nations you have to wait 4-8 hours to get access to a doctor; Cyprus was fast, friendly and smart.)

    I suggest that Cyprus’s health care is fairly good, however I have not seen nor had experience with health insurance on the island.

    Health Insurance needs full-time lawyers to draft legislative requirements to have a balance between premiums collected, claims paid, services to insured and the level of services they receive and how it is implemented. (this takes years to properly implement) The legislation needs to cover the rights of the person receiving the health care, otherwise there will be a lot of problems…. there are too many details, better Cyprus uses example policies or legislation from other Common-law or EU nations and review them for implementation. (Insurance companies will NOT pay out if they dont have to pay out, They will fight you to the bitter end before paying if the law allows them to carry it on without damaging their reputation….)

  • divadi bear

    I am glad this subject has come up at last !!! As regulars to this subject in the Cypprus Mail may know, I have been fighting for my rights with the Cypriot SOCIAL health insurance for years and making no headway !!
    I continued to pay my health insurance fees with my German Health company after I was told that because I pay, the money will be transferred without deduction to the Cypriot Health Insurance !!!
    For 10 years the so called Cypriot Health Insurance has been receiving my German premiums of E 180,- every month. What do I get for it ? an Oxygen cylinder 3 times a week. I pay for delivery apprx., E 21,-. I had to buy the cylinders E 80,- each at the out-set. I do not receive my proper medication for acute Asthma, (it’s not allowed on the Social Insurance), that makes another E 70,- per month because the stuff prescribed here would not alleviate a runny nose and or a little cough !!
    I cannot get Private insurance because at my age on my pension I could not afford it !

    • European Citizen

      It is truly sad that the tax payers are not getting anything in return for their taxes. I hope you find resolutions for your problems!

      • divadi bear

        Thank you E.C. I have found a solution. I am returning to Germany hopefully before the summer begins here. To a lovely Retirement Hotel with a clinic attached to the Complex, and will get all my medication free. I will save 50% of what I pay here to live and won’t have to pay my lady who lives with me and helps me as there is a doctor and nurse live in the hotel.
        Anyone want to buy a beautiful villa with pool and large garden ? 🙂

  • European Citizen

    It’s about time to expose the “insurance” companies here for their fraudulent methods. Only 11.4% coming from the insurance companies – just shows how little they actually pay out. They will find any excuse not to pay and to raise your premiums without actually paying a single bit. Total scam!

    • divadi bear

      European Citizen
      Everything here is a scam. I tell anyone thinking of retiring here not to come until they have arranged private Health Insurance for themselves but to remember to check that the cover will start immediately and not after 6 months of being resident here. This is the rule of many Health Insurance Companies.

  • Evergreen

    Why these women wish to become mothers without having the real taste of labor pain of becoming a mother!

    • Guest

      Maybe not everybody wants to feel the real taste.

      • IPTEL

        Such a nut I have never seen in my life after reading all this comments from Guest.

    • Guest

      It doesn’t make you a worse mother just because you had a cesarian.

      • Evergreen

        Who knows.

      • gentlegiant161

        Possibly but its not as safe as a natural birth and could it be they can be done when it suits the surgeon rather than when it suits mother and baby?
        60% is a he’ll of a lot .

        “After cesarean section, the most common complications for the mother are: Infection. Heavy blood loss. A blood clot in the legs or lungs. Nausea, vomiting, and severe headache after the delivery (related to anesthesia and the abdominal procedure)”
        It’s not something that is considered normal in medical circles unless it’s needed because of an emergency or complications.
        Nothing to do with avoiding pain at all.

        • Guest

          Did you have cesarian? You seem to be an expert.

          • gentlegiant161

            What at Actually checking facts before commenting?
            Google is your friend.
            None of my kids were born by cesarian no. But where I come from it isn’t something done as standard on a Normal healthy pregnancy and judging by the figures not elswhere in 35 countries surveyed.

            • Guest

              And where I come from mothers follow their instinct not mr google.

              • gentlegiant161

                Gotta be clever eh, guest?
                I’m the messenger not the practitioner, clown.
                Narrow minded are those who think the BMA isn’t as clever as they are
                Its not Google it’s medical documentation fron surgeons and medical centres posted on Google for people to digest facts..even the article says that figure is abnormally high.
                Keep instructing women where you come from Dr guest.

                • Guest

                  And the only one instructing woman here is you.

              • gentlegiant161

                12 May 2017 · … the Cyprus Mail that Jenny Homata died of massive pulmonary embolism , “a cause that can arise after a surgery.” The woman had given birth by cesarean section.

                • Guest

                  And didn’t you hear about any complications after natural birth? Ask mr google.

                  • IPTEL

                    Not really or a very low %

              • IPTEL

                “their instinct” or doctor instinct 🙂

            • Guest

              And how narrow minded you have to be to actually talk about cesarian without even knowing what are you talking about.seriously, google is your friend?

        • divadi bear

          I know a woman whose two children were born by caesarean The birth/labour was induced through a drip of special medication !. She didn’t want to lose her figure she said. I don’t see any proof that that assists a woman to maintain her pre-pregnancy figure. Also she planned the birth to co-inside with the birth date of her first child so she could get the birthday parties “out of the way” in one day each year !!

          • Guest

            And did anything bad happen to her or the baby?

            • divadi bear

              Guest
              No fortunately.

            • IPTEL

              You should read the article “The general recommendation is that a woman should not have more than two cesarean deliveries, which strongly indicates that complete recovery cannot be expected.”

        • ZZ

          Actually the high rate could also be attributed to women who have had cesareans for whatever reason deciding to have a second child less than two years after having the first. It’s not recommended for a woman to try for a natural birth less than two years after a cesarean as it is medically dangerous. Wombs ripping and all that.

    • ZZ

      On the other hand all the women I know who had c-sections had them because they had real birthing complications. Not because they “felt like it”. You’ll be surprised by the sheer amount of Cypriot women who genuinely wanted a natural birth but ended up being duped by their doctor into a cesarean.

    • Cyprus

      Probably because they are too scared or too lazy to push the baby out . Lots of Cypriots in the south are too lazy to clean there own homes and they pay third world citizens to do it for them for a pittance .

      • Guest

        And you are jelous.

    • Neroli

      More money for the doctors and they usually book them in for the afternoon so they charge overtime

      • Cyprus

        As well as keep you in longer than they first stated and more injections to charge you more .

  • Jeremy Rigg

    My wife has glaucoma. Its an hereditary thing and and she has to put drops in her eyes morning and night.
    This keeps the pressures in her eyes within certain parameters. She had just been for a checkup at the general hospital in Limassol, which really need to be done every three months, yet was told when she tried to book her next appointment that the next available slot was 12 months hence. Great!

    • Cydee

      Outrageous and obviously nudging you towards being seen ‘privately’.

      • spitimou

        I was told by a surgeon at the General Hospital that I would be put on a waiting list, which was approximately 1 year. In the next breath, he said that if I wanted to ‘pay a little’, he could have a look in his diary and probably have my op within 10 days, but definitely within a month ! Unfortunately, I’m guessing this is common. (I decided to wait for my operation, I refuse to line this greedy mans pocket)

    • Neroli

      And when you do go ‘privately’ ask for a receipt, he will ask for cash and give a discount, in order to not give you the receipt!!

      • ROC

        see what I mean, I know your having a dig , so why dont you just come out with what your really trying to say,

        • Neroli

          It’s what the article says – tax evasion, like their Greek brothers

      • Cyprus

        Thats good to know I will remember to do that a discount is always welcome thanks .

    • Douglas

      Go and see the Hospital Administrator to explain your predicament and see if he can sort out this problem for your Wife.

    • divadi bear

      Jeremy
      She should complain to the ‘Minister of Health’ and the EU. Such treatment could lead to your wife losing her sight !!!

