‘Day after’ focus on new alliances ahead of presidential run-off

The day after the first round of the presidential elections kicked off, setting the tone for behind-the-scenes meetings, negotiations and likely some hard bargaining as each candidate from the two camps vies for the top seat in government.

President Nicos Anastasiades and Akel-backed independent Stavros Malas were voted through to the second round with a marginal difference – the incumbent with around 35 per cent and the later with around 30 per cent.

The difference in their speeches however put them miles apart.

While Malas brushed off questions about who he might be making alliances with diplomatically saying he would wait for the next day and enjoy spending some time with his family, Anastasiades was keen to stress that the real work begins now.

Fears his campaign team were concerned about the marginal difference between himself and his opponent were evident in his speech that were compounded with earlier concerns that supporters might not vote thinking they had the victory in the bag.

Anastasiades encouraged people to head to the polls because “without a positive vote there is no positive result.

“Too many words mean nothing. As of tomorrow morning, we have work to do. We have to expand our allegiance.”

That was his second speech during the night – in less than an hour – that he highlighted the door was open for negotiations with anyone and spoke of a government of “broad acceptance”, reiterating that this was the last time he would be running for office.

The burning question remains as to whether he will he get into bed with far-right Elam?

Across Cyprus, Elam’s leader Christos Christou garnered 5.65 per cent of the votes after being elected to parliament for the first time in 2016 with two seats.

He received more support than Citizens’ Alliance leader Giorgos Lillikas who has been in the political spotlight far longer and is running for a second time, with dwindling support arriving at just over two per cent of votes.

During the big debate last week before the first round of votes, Christou, asked who he would support in the second round said Elam would send a questionnaire to the two candidates and would evaluate the answers before making a decision – whether it be positive, negative or leaving it up to the party members free will.

Malas received a lot of support for categorically stating he would be doing no such thing no matter what the circumstances were. He was the only candidate to do so.

To complicate matters, during Anastasiades’ speech at the presidential palace, he highlighted that to effect change, one must have allegiances and a majority support in parliament.

“The priority is the good of the country.”

His spokeswoman Annita Demetriou speaking to Cybc after the results were out, said the president never ruled out any dialogue with anyone or filling in a questionnaire. Doing so would not mean he was ‘discounting’ his values.

All parties -winners and losers – said meetings would begin on Monday internally, before decisions were made though it is certain a lot of behind the scenes negotiations are currently taking place.

Edek, the Green Party and Solidarity Movement has all pledged their allegiance to Diko leader Nicolas Papadopoulos. In her first statements after the result however, Eleni Theocharous, Solidarity Movement’s leader when asked if she would follow Papadopoulos’ decision on how to proceed said her party was independent with its own values.

A share of her party had voted for Anastasiades as had several Diko ‘dissidents’ lead by Marios Garoyian, former Diko leader.