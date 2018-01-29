Exit polls were broadly accurate

January 29th, 2018

President Anastasiades waves to supporters after his first-round win on Sunday

EXIT POLLS

Candidate CyBC% ΑΝΤ1% SIGMA % TVOne % Alpha %
Nicos Anastasiades 38-42 34.5 – 38.5  32 – 36 33.5 – 37.5  34.3%-39.3%
Stavros Malas 27-31 26.0 – 30.0  26 – 30 26.5 – 29.5  24.7%-29.5%
Nicholas Papadopoulos 21.5-24.5 24.0 – 28.0  24.5 – 28.5 25-28  23.5%-28.3%
Christos Christou 4-6 5.0 – 7.0  5 – 8 5-7  4.5%-7.7%
George Lillikas 1-3 1.5 – 3,5  2.5 – 5.5 2-4  1.7%-4.1

 

Sunday’s exit polls proved broadly accurate in their estimation of the final count but interestingly, President Nicos Anastasiades’ who won 35.5 per cent ended up on the lower end of the exit predictions while Akel-backed independent Stavros Malas who came in second with 30.4 per cent, ended up on the higher end of the forecasts.

Public broadcaster Cybc’s exit poll was more off the mark than the other four channels on Anastasiades, giving him 38-42 per cent but came in more accurately with Malas at 27-31 per cent.  It also slightly underestimated both Nicolas Papadopoulos and Giorgos Lillikas who came in on the exit poll with 21-24 per cent and 1-3 per cent respectively on the poll, around 1 percentage point lower in each case.

The Sigma exit poll was more predictive, giving Anastasiades a max of 36 per cent and Malas a max of 30 per cent, close to what both candidates achieved while the ANT 1 exit poll was also close to the mark for both main candidates.

 

 

 

  • plexor

    Look at “kiss-ass” Averof

    32 years he stands on the side of dishonest Anastasiadis respectively behind him.

  • Adele is back x

    God help us….

    • ROC

      Maybe a Erdogan clone would be better huh adele, would you prefer that?

      • Adele is back x

        No thanks Roc …. but we deserve better than Nik surely….

