Exit polls were broadly accurate

EXIT POLLS

Candidate CyBC% ΑΝΤ1% SIGMA % TVOne % Alpha % Nicos Anastasiades 38-42 34.5 – 38.5 32 – 36 33.5 – 37.5 34.3%-39.3% Stavros Malas 27-31 26.0 – 30.0 26 – 30 26.5 – 29.5 24.7%-29.5% Nicholas Papadopoulos 21.5-24.5 24.0 – 28.0 24.5 – 28.5 25-28 23.5%-28.3% Christos Christou 4-6 5.0 – 7.0 5 – 8 5-7 4.5%-7.7% George Lillikas 1-3 1.5 – 3,5 2.5 – 5.5 2-4 1.7%-4.1

Sunday’s exit polls proved broadly accurate in their estimation of the final count but interestingly, President Nicos Anastasiades’ who won 35.5 per cent ended up on the lower end of the exit predictions while Akel-backed independent Stavros Malas who came in second with 30.4 per cent, ended up on the higher end of the forecasts.

Public broadcaster Cybc’s exit poll was more off the mark than the other four channels on Anastasiades, giving him 38-42 per cent but came in more accurately with Malas at 27-31 per cent. It also slightly underestimated both Nicolas Papadopoulos and Giorgos Lillikas who came in on the exit poll with 21-24 per cent and 1-3 per cent respectively on the poll, around 1 percentage point lower in each case.

The Sigma exit poll was more predictive, giving Anastasiades a max of 36 per cent and Malas a max of 30 per cent, close to what both candidates achieved while the ANT 1 exit poll was also close to the mark for both main candidates.