All eyes on Diko and Elam as winners ponder alliances

The two winners of the first round of the presidential elections begun consultations on Monday ahead of the runoff vote on Sunday, as the losers took stock of their defeat.

Incumbent Nicos Anastasiades, who finished first but with a narrow margin compared to the 2013 election, said he would wait for parties to complete their internal procedures before making a move.

Both Anastasiades and Akel-backed Stavros Malas now have to decide whether they can negotiate with the losing candidates to attract their supporters’ votes next Sunday.

When asked about Anastasiades’ next steps, government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said “first of all we will be patient, with full respect towards the parties, for them to finish their in-house procedures and then act.”

In a written statement on Monday, Malas said a new social majority had been created, which wanted true, creative and hopeful change.

He said his government would not be the product of horse-trading, but added that it was the duty of all political forces in line with the will of the people to exhaust all room for agreement.

He said if he is elected next Sunday his government would be representative of the desires and expectations of the people, “a government that will change the way of administration and introduce a new culture of political transparency and respect towards citizens”.

What was important was to seek the points of convergence between the social and political forces from which the people expect cooperation to forge an alliance that will bring change he said.

“We will leave the past behind us. We will overcome yesterday’s divisions.”

As early as Sunday evening, when the first-round results became clear, party officials doing the rounds on television appeared to tone down the rhetoric, preparing the ground for potential alliances.

Both sides, Anastasiades and Akel-backed Stavros Malas, whose better-than-expected performance suggested he had a shot at the presidency, will be looking to Diko for backing, even though the party appears split.

Diko, Edek, Solidarity, and the Green party which backed Nicolas Papadopoulos, who failed to go into the second round after losing to Malas with a bigger margin than polls had suggested, exchanged views on Monday.

“There was an informal exchange of views in relation with the political situation and the state of affairs ahead of the second round,” campaign spokesman Chrysis Pantelides said.

He said Anastasiades and Malas are “completely aligned on the Cyprus problem and therefore completely opposed to our politics. As far as domestic politics are concerned, we believe both, for different reasons, are unsuitable to handle the situation.”

Nonetheless, Pantelides said “all possibilities are open”, as to what the party would decide to do in terms of potentially supporting one of the two candidates.

“I believe both are equally inappropriate for the presidency of the country.”

However, there have already been warnings from voters on social media to both candidates that any co-operation with Papadopoulos or the party that backed him would mean a loss of their support.

The same went for far-right Elam, which received 5.65 per cent of the vote. Malas made it clear before the election that he was not going to talk to Elam, nor would he be responding to a questionnaire the party said it would send the runoff contenders.

Ruling Disy leader Averof Neophytou said Monday that Anastasiades would be responding but he was not prepared to change his policies on the Cyprus problem or the economy.

Elam spokesman Geadis Geadi said the document will be sent to both candidates “very soon”. It contains questions on the Cyprus problem, the economy, and other social issues.

After receiving their responses, the party’s political bureau would convene to decide on its next move.

“All scenarios are open,” he said, though it would be quite a big surprise if they decide to back Malas.

Akel chief Andros Kyprianou appealed for unity on Monday to bring real change.

Malas, he said, “Is the voice of all those who want to see Cyprus reunited and peaceful. The voice of those who want dignified and quality jobs, a social state that will protect and not humiliate, meritocracy and growth for all.”

Akel officials have tried hard throughout the campaign to put a distance between the party and Malas in a bid to allay fears that his possible election would be a repeat of the woeful administration of Demetris Christofias.

But no sooner had he qualified for the runoff, then the incumbent’s campaign started banging on about the Christofias administration and the collapse of the economy, showing early on that that would be their main line of offence.

Malas, on the other hand, is also trying to calm down concerns, saying he will be announcing his finance ministry on Wednesday.

Names have floated around, including that of Mike Spanos, Akel’s first choice for candidate who didn’t pass muster eventually, but according to Kyprianou nothing has been confirmed yet.

“As far as I know he has not yet decided on who would this person be,” he said.