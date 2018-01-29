Kremlin unfazed by Syrian opposition boycott of peace conference

January 29th, 2018 Middle East, Russia 11 comments

Kremlin unfazed by Syrian opposition boycott of peace conference

Russian President Vladimir Putin

The Kremlin shrugged off a Syrian opposition decision to boycott a peace conference in Russia this week, saying on Monday the event would go ahead regardless and make a meaningful contribution to a political solution.

Russia is hosting what it has called a Syrian Congress of National Dialogue in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Tuesday that it hopes will launch negotiations on drafting a new constitution for Syria after almost seven years of civil war.

But Western powers and some Arab states believe Sochi is an attempt to create a separate peace process that would undermine UN efforts to broker a peace deal while laying the groundwork for a solution more suitable to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his allies, Russia and Iran.

A spokesman for the Syrian opposition said on Saturday it would not attend the Russian event, dismissing the gathering as an attempt by Moscow to sideline the UN-backed peace process.

The decision was a setback for Moscow, which is keen to cast itself and President Vladimir Putin as an important Middle East peace broker after its military helped turn the tide of the conflict in Syria in Assad’s favour.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on a conference call with reporters: “The fact that some representatives of the processes currently taking place in Syria are not participating is unlikely to stop this congress from going ahead and is unlikely to seriously undermine the importance of the congress.”

IMMEDIATE BREAKTHROUGHS IMPROBABLE

“Everyone recognises that immediate breakthroughs in the Syrian peace process are unlikely to be possible. The only thing that is possible is patient, incremental, detailed work that can move us forward. In this sense, the Congress will be a very important, meaningful step on this road.”

Separately, Putin’s Syria envoy Alexander Lavrentiev told the TASS news agency that Moscow regretted the opposition leadership’s decision to stay away, but said he hoped “common sense” would prevail and they would change their minds.

He said some members of other opposition factions would attend and that “all strata” of Syrian society would be represented.

Lavrentiev told TASS he expected the conference to focus on selecting the members of a commission to draft a new Syrian constitution and for delegates to appeal for help to rebuild Syria.

Fresh elections and the country’s name are also expected to be discussed.

The opposition says the event is a waste of time, however.

George Sabra, a prominent figure in the Syrian political opposition, told Reuters by phone:

“(Sochi) is a project to serve Russian policy. The Russians are trying, through this congress, to find a place for themselves in the Syrian political space after putting their heavy hand on Syrian land.”

Top Syrian Kurdish politician Hediye Yusuf, an architect of Kurdish-led autonomy plans for northern Syria, also predicted on social media that the event would yield little of import.

“Sochi will not bring results if the parties that are present on the ground are not there,” wrote Yusuf.

Russia, together with Turkey and Iran, was already presiding over a separate track of peace talks in Kazakhstan distinct from UN-backed Geneva talks, and the Sochi event was meant to kick start a peace process mired in disagreement.

Moscow says its own peacemaking efforts are meant to complement, not compete with UN attempts.

Russia says some 1,600 Syrian delegates have been invited to take part in the congress when it opens on Tuesday.

  • Guest

    The “opposition” are not interested in peace, anyway.

  • Gold51

    Oh well, Putin is ready to give Erdogan much more time In Syria to wipe out “USA Allies” the YPG.
    Cat and mouse games. ( USA/RUSSIA).
    Kurds lives are meaningless as we have just discovered.

  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

    “…Sochi is an attempt to create a separate peace process…”

    Indeed it is, because the “opposition” at the Geneva is a group hand-picked by Saudi Arabia.

    • Plasma Dawn

      Whoever the opposition (no quotes) is, they are still the opposition and you cannot negotiate peace with yourself. Ignoring them renders the whole “peace conference” (appropriate quotes here) useless and a waste of time.

      • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

        A hand-picked opposition by 1 of the interested parties is an “oposition”. A hand-picked group by an interested party is by definition biased therefore not representative.

        The “peace conference” organised by the Un is therefore useless & a complete waste of time indeed.

        • Plasma Dawn

          Again, you are creating your alternative facts with no basis in reality. The fact that the Kremlin invited that very same Syrian opposition to the peace conference in Russia proves indisputably that they deemed it legitimate, not biased, and very much representative — unlike the way you attempted to portray them.

          • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

            NO, Russia did not invite the same opposition to Sochi, that is why the UN one in Geneva is a charade. If the same people would be involved there would be no point 2 have the sasme conference running twice in 2 different places, now would it? Your “logic” is, well, not logical, to put it mildly.

            • Plasma Dawn

              Yes, they were invited too. You cannot boycott a conference you are not invited to. Furthermore, you have not read the article again. Putin’s Syria envoy Alexander Lavrentiev told the TASS news agency that Moscow regretted the opposition leadership’s decision to stay away and he hoped “common sense” would prevail and they would change their minds. You cannot regret uninvited people not coming to your party.

              Try better next time.

      • Guest

        The peace coference probably is a waste of time because the so-called opposition (American stooges) are not interested in peace: they just want to destabilise the Syrian government. At least the Syrian government have given them the chance of peace. If they do not accept it I hope that they will be dealt with resolutely by Syria and its allies.

        • Plasma Dawn

          Not so. The opposition are not interested in a conference sponsored by an interested and biased party, namely Russia, undermining ongoing UN efforts to broker a peace deal. And while at it, the Assad’s side are Russian stooges just as well.

          • elbmw

            To be fair, the UN would have a difficult time in sponsoring any peace plan that is acceptable by all sides given that the main players are the five permanent members whom are fractured into two main factions with two different outcomes in mind.

            And lets face it, all the parties are biased in this case.

            Moreover, isn’t it the prerogative of Syria to rid itself of terrorists? Or are they freedom fighters?

            Would the UK or US “negotiate” with any terrorists to the detriment of their states and give away any part of their land? Or is it maybe that it is just us living in “developed” countries that have a right to defend ourselves, by all means necessary, against a terrorist invasion?

