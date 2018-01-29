Nothing is more addictive than writing

The quill is definitely a symbol of romanticism. Anyone who is in love with the idea of handwritten love letters, anyone who is infatuated with poetry and anyone who finds peace is the rhythm of actually writing will find the quill the cornerstone of their own love story with the written word. The Marquis de Sade was so in love with his quills and his writings that when his writing equipment was taken away from him, he used whatever he could to pen his words.

The Marquis de Sade, the most notorious inmate of Charenton Asylum, is the main character of the play Quills by Doug Wright that will be staged at Leventis Gallery in Nicosia by Alpha Square as of Friday. The Marquis de Sade’s pornographic and sadomasochistic writings are tarnishing his wife’s reputation so his quills are taken from him. Even after he has no ink, his stories are still circulated with the help of Madeleine, a young seamstress who has been smuggling material out of the asylum.

This is when Abbe de Coulmier bans the girl from seeing the Marquis. Even though he has no means to spread his words to the outside word, the writing still pours out, this time on his bedclothes with wine and blood. At this the Abbe leaves his room bare and leaves the Marquis with no other option than to whisper his stories from lunatic to lunatic until Madeleine can pen them down. The last lunatic before Madeleine acts out what the Marquis narrates, and mutilates and kills Madeleine. A riot in the asylum follows and now the Abbe must find new ways to silence the Marquis. He starts by removing his hands and ends up beheading him. Wracked by guilt, the once humane but now murderous Abbe is committed to his own asylum where he finds himself crying out for paper and quill.

Quills

Performance of the play by Doug Wright. February 2 until March 3. Leventis Gallery, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €12/15. In Greek. Tel: 22-668838