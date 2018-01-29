Parties in north agree on ruling coalition

Turkish Cypriot Democratic Party (DP) has agreed to take part in a four-way coalition ‘government’ leaving out the nationalists and a party formed by Turkish settlers.

The decision paves the way for the Turkish Republican Party (CTP) leader Tufan Erhurman, a moderate, to head the ‘government’.

CTP, the HP, the TDP and the DP, will have in total 26 seats out of 50, just enough to govern.

Nationalist UBP, led by ‘prime minister’ Huseyin Ozgurgun, took first place in the elections in the north but failed to win a majority.

DP chief Serdar Denktash had ruled out an alliance with UBP and YDP, a party made up of Turkish settlers.

Ozgurgun had criticised the four-way coalition talks saying it went against the will of the people and called it a ‘civilian coup’.