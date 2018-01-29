Parties in north agree on ruling coalition

January 29th, 2018 Cyprus 4 comments

Parties in north agree on ruling coalition

DP leader Serdar Denktash, TDP leader Cemal Ozyigit, CTP leader Tufan Erhurman and HP leader Kudret Ozersay

Turkish Cypriot Democratic Party (DP) has agreed to take part in a four-way coalition ‘government’ leaving out the nationalists and a party formed by Turkish settlers.

The decision paves the way for the Turkish Republican Party (CTP) leader Tufan Erhurman, a moderate, to head the ‘government’.

CTP, the HP, the TDP and the DP, will have in total 26 seats out of 50, just enough to govern.

Nationalist UBP, led by ‘prime minister’ Huseyin Ozgurgun, took first place in the elections in the north but failed to win a majority.

DP chief Serdar Denktash had ruled out an alliance with UBP and YDP, a party made up of Turkish settlers.

Ozgurgun had criticised the four-way coalition talks saying it went against the will of the people and called it a ‘civilian coup’.

Print Friendly

  • This is positive news for the whole of Cyprus. The Greek Cypriots should strike while the iron is hot and cement a deal with a Turkish Cypriot coalition that excludes Turkish nationalists. Much as I cannot abide AKEL’s economic policies, it would be the best party to clinch a deal with the Turkish Cypriots. Anastasiades stabilised the economy, managed to bring the EU and UN on side, but lost his nerve during negotiations. A vote for Malas would guarantee a positive outcome for the Cyprob. Malas is a geneticist and is likely to be more enlightened than his mentally challenged predecessor, Christofias.

  • Gold51

    Now that they have sorted that out, now what…..lol
    It’s still a Turkish corrupt off shore regime operating in Turkish occupied north Cyprus.
    Not recognised by anybody…..ever.
    It’s an embarrassment to the civilized western world.

    • Naci Rizaoglu

      There is more corruption in your banana republic..

  • chitchat

    good for them

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close