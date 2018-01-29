Performance to provide the warmth of yesteryear

The end of January falls between the cracks when it comes to events and launches – the breathless, endless excitements of Christmas and New Year are long gone and the riotous revelries of Carnival are yet to begin. In fact, most of us are happily hibernating at home, just weathering the weather. Sooner or later, however, cabin fever is certain to set in and you’re going to want to wander out into the world. And when you do head for the miraculous musical oasis on the horizon…

Taking place in the capital on February 2, this quality event is billed as “an evening of timeless songs and nostalgic storytelling”, and it’s just perfect for anyone who enjoys excellence in their entertainment. The band is Vintage Project, an assemblage of performers who will transport you back through the decades to a simpler, warmer era when life seemed richer and kinder. “This is a group who are going against the grain of quick musical fixes, against the idea of formulaic and commercial successes that are here today and gone tomorrow,” explains Sarah Fenwick, co-founder of the venue for the event, Sarah’s Jazz Club.

Those who enjoy stepping into the musical past will thrill to Friday’s exploration of musical styles and popular culture. Featuring contemporary interpretations of classic songs by, among others, Edith Piaf, Amalia Rodrigues, Danae, Dalida, Yves Montand, Bert Firman and the Andrews Sisters, the Vintage Project is a musical journey through the history of jazz…

From the roaring twenties and the dark interwar era to the late fifties, the event pays homage to the European tango, bolero, waltz, foxtrot and swing, along with the lesser-known Greek jazz of the inter-war period – a true trip down memory lane. Performing in Greek, English and other languages, the Vintage Project comes to us courtesy of London-based, globally-renowned actress and singer Elena Hadjiafxendi, who will be headlining the narration and vocals for the night. Known for an eclectic and distinctive performance style which blends world music with literary recitation and drama, Elena, organisers suggest, is responsible for bequeathing “a new artistic dimension to the genre of cabaret music through her beguiling performances of wildly poetic stories featuring a strong and philosophical undercurrent.”

Along with her multitalented colleagues (Petros Charalambous on guitar, double bass, and saxophone; Maria Yerosimou on harp and vocals; and Antigoni Kyriakidou on accordion), Elena will present a series of stories and songs from the past (adapted by herself and Maria Athini) in this one-night only spectacular which focuses on the rich regional music of yesteryear.

“Elena puts the focus on pre-war jazz composition from our local region,” Sarah reveals. “It’s great for audiences, because it shows how global jazz was even from the 1930s and 40s; these are songs composed 80 or 90 years ago which are being kept alive by quality acoustic musicians, musicians who are combining the structure of classical music with the power of ethnic music, of folk and grassroots music. I think,” Sarah adds, “that audiences are looking for real music now; they’ve started to understand that formulaic music can be nice on the ear for a while but doesn’t stand the test of time. So live music such as the Vintage Project, which is real quality, always sees a very encouraging response: it’s relaxing, transporting, and when done right, it makes the listener feel truly loved, enfolded in its embrace.”

If you’re longing for something that will warm you from the inside out and chase away those mid-winter blues, Sarah’s Jazz Club is clearly the place to be this coming Friday. Let the warmth of yesteryear melt away the stresses of the present as you take a smooth musical journey into past. It will, we promise, be worth the trip.

Vintage Project

Live at Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia, from 9.30pm on February 2. Entrance is €10. For reservations and more information, call 95 147711 or visit www.sarahsjazzclub.com