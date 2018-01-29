The personal becomes eternal on canvas

Painter Olga Spanou, will present her new work at Gallery Gloria in Nicosia as of Friday.

This is Spanou’s 15th solo exhibition and is indicative of her theory that in art it does not matter what you do but how you do it and why and the how do not depend on logic. Her pieces provide the viewer with an insight into the artist’s personal expression once she has chosen to concentrate on a certain intangible element of the human psyche. Once she has chosen her subject, she perfectly matches personal inspiration with creation.

Solo Exhibition

Solo exhibition by Olga Spanou. Opens February 2 at 7.30pm until February 20. Gallery Gloria, 3 Zinonos Sozou Street, Nicosia. Monday-Friday: 10.30pm-12.45pm and 5pm-8pm. Saturday: 10.30pm-12.45pm. Tel: 22-762605