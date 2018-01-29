Speed and inexperience killed underage driver

Speed and inexperience were the causes of the road accident that killed a 16-year-old in Axelia, Paphos, on Sunday, police said on Monday.

The teenager, Neophytos Tsaggaras, was driving a pick-up truck with his 13-year old cousin on a rural road on Sunday afternoon, when he lost control of the vehicle, sliding off the road and crashing into a tree.

A farmer in the area noticed the accident and alerted the authorities. The driver who became trapped in the vehicle had to be freed by firefighters and was rushed to Paphos hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

“Speed and inexperience are the most probable causes of the accident. The accident is further being investigated,” police press officer Michalis Michael told the Cyprus Mail on Monday.

He added that his cousin, is currently being treated at Limassol general hospital and is out of danger.

Marios Stavrou leader of the youth road safety NGO Reaction told the Cyprus Mail that underage drivers are an ongoing problem in rural areas.

“We only remember about these issues when something bad happens and then we quickly forget without actually addressing this ongoing problem,” he said.

According to Stavrou, parents and society need to find ways to communicate more effectively with children, allowing them to understand the dangers and truly listening to them as to the reasons why act in a certain manner.

“Parents often ban their children from driving a motorcycle, but the kids will find a way to do it anyway, mostly through their friends,” he said, adding that it would be better if the child was given the opportunity to learn how to drive a bike according to safety standards and within the law.

  • Barry White

    The 16 year old’s license fully up to date, insurance ditto, truck license paid-up?

    Parents get back a dead son and a truck write-off. Time for an annual vehicle license fee with a written confirmation of paid license and insurance.

  • JS Gost

    Having read the other articles and comments no amount of excuses will suffice. Woeful policing and law enforcement has lead to a lawless society supported by most of the people. Pointless deaths, economic hardship and a [email protected] international reputation will be the norm until the people realise that there will be many more crashes of all descriptions until the people and the country are beyond recovery.
    For the police, supported by this paper, to suggest it was speed and experience that caused the death is ridiculous. It was flagrantly breaking the law, with or without the owners permission, that caused the death. Have the police absolved themselves of dealing with the real issues again spouting such BS ?
    Before you reply, remember blaming others, using Cyprob as an excuse or intimating it was a freak accident proves how delusional you really are.

    • Terryw45

      Unfortunately ‘you cannot help those, who will not help themselves’ RIP.

    • Gary Mort

      Law enforcement from the Largest Police Force per 10,000 in the EU. Not a hope in hell.

  • David Grimmett

    The parents are to blame. Can’t believe they didn’t know the boy was driving a pick-up truck. Surely the police should be able to find out who owned the truck?

  • Adele is back x

    Stating the blinking ovious…..

    • Jay Bee

      I know, but I doubt the ‘penny will drop’ any time soon.
      Whilst there is an almost total disregard of traffic laws, the youngsters will take their lead from mum and dad – accidents like this will continue.

      • Adele is back x

        Hello stranger how are you I was actually thinking of you lately “honestly” hope you are well Jay Bee miss you x

  • LMS

    There have been at least three under age drivers killed in the last 12 months. I suspect that letting children drive cars/tractors/pick ups on public roads is far more common than we realise.

