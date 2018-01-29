Teenage girl missing from home since Saturday

January 29th, 2018 Cyprus 1 comments

Maria Michaela Kyprianou

The police are asking the public for help to locate Maria Michaela Kyprianou, 15, who is missing from home in Larnaca since January 27.

Kyprianou is described as having a thin build and is 1.70m tall. Her hair is dyed crimson and black.

Police press officer, Michalis Michael said the reasons behind her disappearance were still unclear.

“We urge the public to contact us directly or visit their closest police station, if they have any information or knowledge of the whereabouts of the child” he said.

Anyone who knows anything that could help to locate her should contact Larnaca police headquarters 24-804060 and 24-804066 or their nearest police station or the Citizen’s Line 1460.

 

  • Guest

    Reasons uncleared? Maybe she doesn’t want to be found.

