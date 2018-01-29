Threading influences together

Musician and composer Evagoras Karageorgis will present his new recordings entitled Kentimata (Embroideries) through a discussion and by presenting music examples of his work in Paphos on Tuesday.

Kentimata were composed in New York between 1987 and 1988, when the composer was living in the city. While there, he was influenced by and exposed to various styles of music different to those he was exposed to through his studies.

John Schaefer’s New Sounds programme on WNYC radio station was one of them. Also, a lot of influence come from the Greek music tradition. At the same time, a lot of new equipment came out and the fact that musicians could explore and create music with new sounds and with modern ways attracted the composer to experiment. And so, he did, working on a four-track home studio tape recorder, mixing his basic musical ideas and then completing the 12 pieces in a Manhattan studio. The result is a work based on repetition (Loop music). Various repeated melodic, harmonic or rhythmic motifs coming in and out, create in a way, a face of music that changes constantly.

Thirty years after his creation, Kentimata has been published and Karageorgis is ready to discuss it and share it with us.

Embroideries

New recording release and presentation by Evagora Karageorgis. January 30. Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. 7pm. Free. Tel: 70-002420