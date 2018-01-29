Thrilling music, like no other

What is in a name? Band names should really give an idea of what the band is all about, and the band who will rock Savino Live in Larnaca on Friday have one of those names that just makes you want to see them, hear them and then hear more.

Dirty Thrills is an all boy, four-piece dirty blues and rock band from London, formed after a drunken night of jamming in a quiet village pub in Wiltshire. What started out as an inconspicuous session swiftly provided the band members with the drive and determination to bring the glory days back to the rock scene.

That determination brought the band to 2014, when their self-titled debut record was released and they set off on tour. Fast forward to 2017 and the band’s success when it signed to Italian powerhouse label Frontiers Music srl and the release of their new album, Heavy Living, which came out in September last year.

Armed with two rocking albums and the ability to thrill us, Dirty Thrills are sure to have us on our feet into the wee hours of the morning.

Dirty Thrills

Live performance by the band. February 2. Savino Live, 1 Watkins Street, Larnaca. 10pm. €15. Tel: 24-620861