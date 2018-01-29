Turkey detains 300 people over criticism of Syrian offensive

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting of the ruling AK Party in Ankara, Turkey

Turkey has detained more than 300 people for social media posts criticising its military offensive in Syria, the government said on Monday, a day after President Tayyip Erdogan accused doctors who opposed the campaign of betrayal.

Since launching its 10-day-old air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria’s northwestern region of Afrin, Turkish authorities have warned they would prosecute those opposing, criticising or misrepresenting the incursion.

The Interior Ministry said on Monday a total of 311 people had been held for “spreading terrorist propaganda” on social media in the last 10 days. Detainees have included politicians, journalists and activists.

Turkey considers the US-backed YPG, which controls Afrin, to be a terrorist group and an extension of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) which has fought an insurgency in Turkey‘s largely Kurdish southeast since 1984.

The military operation has been widely supported by Turkey‘s mainly pro-government media and by most political parties, with the exception of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP). But there have been dissenting voices.

Over the weekend, Turkish media reported that 170 artists had written an open letter to lawmakers from Erdogan’s ruling AK Party calling for an immediate end to Turkey‘s incursion.

Last week the Turkish Medical Association (TTB) denounced the cross-border operation, saying “No to war, peace immediately.”

On Sunday, Erdogan accused the union of treason. “Believe me, they are not intellectuals at all, they are a gang of slaves. They are the servants of imperialism,” he told AK Party members in the northern province of Amasya.

“This ‘No to war’ cry by this mob … is nothing other than the outburst of the betrayal in their souls … This is real filth, this is the honourless stance that should be said ‘no’ to,” Erdogan said.

Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Twitter on Saturday that the TTB and the Turkish Engineer and Architect Chambers Association (TMMOB), which has backed the medics, cannot use the word “Turkish” in their names, saying they did not represent Turkish medics, engineers and architects.

In a statement on Friday, the TTB said it rejected the accusations directed at it, adding remarks by senior government officials had made it a target of attacks. The Interior Ministry said later it had started an investigation into the association’s actions.

On Monday, prosecutors launched an investigation into 11 members of the TTB’s central administration over the association’s “war is a public problem” remarks, the Hurriyet newspaper reported.

Since a failed coup in 2016, Ankara has enforced a crackdown that saw more than 50,000 people jailed and 150,000 sacked or suspended from their jobs, including members of the pro-Kurdish opposition party. The government says the moves were necessary given the security threats Turkey faces.

Critics accuse the government of unjustly targeting pro-Kurdish politicians. Some lawmakers from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) have been jailed on terrorism charges, which they deny.

  • Adele is back x

    Human Rights are quiet lately.

    • Gold51

      Hi..Adele.
      You OK.?

  • Tas

    It would be interesting to see the views of those Turkish and Turkish Cypriots that post on here what do they really think of Erdogan. I cannot believe they actually agree with all the wrongs he is doing to the Turkish people, the Cypriot people, the Kurdish and the Syrian’s.

    • petetsak

      Don’t hold your breath, his ‘groupies’ usually stay very quiet at a time like this !!

    • ROC

      The local lot that come on the CM bandwagon to bash anything to do with the ROC are the cowards who would never dare come and try and defend their dictator.

  • Douglas

    Turkey must be getting closer to another ‘coup’ to oust this moron.

    • Oh Come ON!

      Unlikely! A large number of high ranking officials in what was historically a fiercely secular military were removed after the last coup and have since been replaced by those that are sympathetic to Mr Erdogan’s causes.

  • Plasma Dawn

    Anything critical of the Turkish military offensive in Syria has now become betrayal and spreading terrorist propaganda. No modern and educated Turks can have the excuse of ignorance like those Germans who witnessed the rise of Hitler and Nazism and didn’t see the firestorm and disaster just over the horizon. Turkey is dangerously close to the point of no return, if it has not passed it already.

  • Evergreen

    It is unfair.

    • ROC

      Am sure you can muster more than that Evergreen, you seem to string more sentences when it comes to the subject of the ROC

  • Samting

    The Turkish Hitler… beware people!

  • Gold51

    Dictator Erdogan is out of his bag…. Hes in full blown swing.
    It’s ILLEGAL in his world to disagree with him….That does include the TCs living in his regim in Turkish occupied north Cyprus.
    If you demonstrat against him you will be arrested.
    Imagine what Kurds must be going through.!
    The world expects the Cypriot President to find a solution with Erdogan.!
    PURE MADNESS.!!

    • ROC

      spot on, who ever becomes president has to try and work with this lunatic, what gets me the Vlads, the HT’s and the True Cypriot brigade of commentors has flown their nest.

      • Gold51

        HT Definatly fits the anadolu agency (AA) type.
        English language spin doctor for Erdogans government, spinning propaganda for him.
        Look it up….

  • costas

    in Turkey people have no voice. Your voice must echo the words and do as I say of the dictator

